A top Florida lawman praised two K-9 officers shot by a carjacking suspect over the weekend and said they may have taken the bullets intended for their handlers. "There is no doubt that K-9 Ax and K-9 Endo took bullets that were meant for my deputies, because if the deputies would have gone into the woods, the first person to come into contact with [the suspect], without a doubt, would have been shot," Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said at a press conference Saturday afternoon.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO