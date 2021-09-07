Capella Hotel Group CEO on demand in Asia-Pacific region

Making certain a person or business is actually who or what they claim to be is very important. In a world that has migrated to virtual offices and digital meetings, the task of validation is an even greater necessity. AsiaVerify is a Regtech firm based in Singapore with a mission to simplify the process of doing business in Asia by providing trust and confidence between parties – including crypto-asset firms. The company states that historically compliance checks in the Asia Pacific region has been challenging and expensive. By utilizing artificial intelligence and a bespoke process, AsiaVerify provides know your customer (KYC), anti-money laundering (AML), and other compliance checks, to mitigate risk and to verify business claims. Currently, AsiaVerify’s data coverage includes the markets of Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan as well as Europe and North America.

