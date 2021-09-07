Capella Hotel Group CEO on demand in Asia-Pacific region
Luxury hospitality company Capella Hotel Group first unveiled plans to launch a new lifestyle concept, Patina, in early March 2020. Although the pandemic inevitably slowed some of the initial momentum behind Patina's debut, the Asia-Pacific-focused Capella Hotel Group has remained steadfast in its commitment to expansion, recently opening its first Patina outpost, the Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, in May. Hotels editor Christina Jelski spoke with Nicholas Clayton, CEO of Capella Hotel Group, to get an update on recovery trends, Patina's launch and where the Capella and Patina brands are headed next.www.travelweekly.com
