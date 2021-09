This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple may have put an early look at a new MagSafe charger and references to its presumed iPhone 13 line in a filing with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Monday. The filing, focused on the magnetic charger, was seen on the FCC's website a day before Apple announced a Sept. 14 event that is rumored to be where new phones and a new Apple Watch may make their debut.

