People on the Move, including changes at Facebook, Angi and 180 Amsterdam

During the pandemic media habits changed and the amount of content consumed only expanded. On the audio side, smart speaker ownership climbed higher and one out of every two U.S. adults now listens to podcasts each month. On the video side, Nielsen says 30 billion minutes of content streamed during the first quarter of 2021. “Clearly there’s been tons of change for how we’re all engaging in content and the news is following right with that,” said Eric John, VP of the Interactive Advertising Bureau at the IAB Fall Marketplace Tuesday. That is opening new doors for news producers from traditional news outlets like NPR, Fox News and the BCC.

INTERNET ・ 12 HOURS AGO