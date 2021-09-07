CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
People on the Move, including changes at Facebook, Angi and 180 Amsterdam

The Drum
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother week, another wave of senior appointments and departures at brands, agencies and media owners. Check out our global round-up of who is moving where (and why it matters) below, then head over to our People on the Move hub to see who else has been moving up the career ladder.

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

The Drum

TikTok taps Mediaocean to expand ad sales: ‘Market the way consumers consume’

TikTok has partnered with media intelligence company Mediaocean to open its inventory to a broader audience and pit it against digital rivals. The software firm, which manages $200bn in annualized media spend, has today opened up the sale of TikTok inventory for brands via an API. In the software, TikTok inventory will be up against other closed ecosystems such as Amazon, Facebook and Twitter. It enables advertisers to build and manage audiences, creatives and bids in real-time.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Drum

News UK on new events division launch: ‘It’s not cynical sponsorship, there’s a reason’

The new unit is designed to capitalize on brands’ desire for purpose-led experiential after the past eighteen months, and will exist across both B2B and B2C. Dominic Carter, group chief commercial officer at News UK, says that the endeavor is designed to connect clients with audiences, leveraging News UK’s brand and expertise on their behalf. He continues: “There is a considerable opportunity for News UK to leverage our brands, our journalism and our businesses in the events market. By creating News Live we’re putting live experiences forward as a key part of our content portfolio and advertiser proposition.
ECONOMY
The Drum

Häagen-Dazs, Samsung, Stella and more show how to make your experiences award-winning

The Drum Awards for Experience honor the best and most innovative experiential marketing, and 2020 was a year that demanded more from the people that create it. Until the pandemic, experiences were splashy and luxe, possibly bigger than ever before. And, of course, as different countries went into lockdown, the minds behind in-person events had to start from scratch in unprecedented conditions.
ELECTRONICS
insideradio.com

Digital Brings Opportunities To Diversify Content And Ad Appeal, Say Media Execs.

During the pandemic media habits changed and the amount of content consumed only expanded. On the audio side, smart speaker ownership climbed higher and one out of every two U.S. adults now listens to podcasts each month. On the video side, Nielsen says 30 billion minutes of content streamed during the first quarter of 2021. “Clearly there’s been tons of change for how we’re all engaging in content and the news is following right with that,” said Eric John, VP of the Interactive Advertising Bureau at the IAB Fall Marketplace Tuesday. That is opening new doors for news producers from traditional news outlets like NPR, Fox News and the BCC.
INTERNET
Rebecca Martin
The Drum

McDonald’s embraces minimalist creative to launch cooler bag

McDonald’s is banishing its reputation for gaudy colors, clowns and cacophonous restaurants with the poetic and calming launch of its cooler bag. Developed by TBWA/Paris, the campaign finds a new appreciation for the US brand’s most iconic products by employing a distinctively French visual style inspired by the sagas of ‘pictos’ created by illustrator Baptiste Stéphan.
RESTAURANTS
prweek.com

13 PR and advertising agencies commit to global standard for responsible influencer alcohol marketing

NEW YORK: The alcohol industry and 13 advertising, PR and influencer agencies have agreed to a global standard for alcohol marketing by social media influencers. Agencies including McCann London, Publicis Groupe, Havas and Dentsu have signed an agreement with the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking. The not-for-profit is dedicated to reducing harmful drinking and promoting understanding of responsible drinking and represents alcohol producers globally including AB InBev, Heineken and Brown-Forman. The pledge includes transparency for sponsored products and a promise to use age-affirming tech on social media platforms.
DRINKS
The Drum

ISBA releases influencer marketing code of conduct for British advertisers

The Code, a collection of best practice guidelines for influencer marketing and creator content, will help dispel the sector’s negative image. The 40-point Code includes advice and guidelines governing relationships between creators and brands – and covers aspects such as due diligence when selecting creators, providing adequate protection from online abuse to creators, clear briefs and co-operative approahces to content creation, and timely payment.
ECONOMY
The Drum

How to protect your brand on Amazon

If your company has spent a fortune building up a brand, it's worth protecting. Creating a brand that has a real emotional hold in the hearts and minds of your customers, takes constant nurturing. That can be difficult when your product appears on marketplaces like Amazon and eBay, where there are lots of elements you can’t control.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Polar Announces Publishers Generate $100m in Digital Revenue From Advertisers Who Repurpose Social Ads to Run Outside the Walled Gardens

Publishers using Polar (CreateWithPolar.com) have generated over $100m of digital advertising revenue in the past year from advertisers who repurpose ads built for social platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, to run on their websites. Marketing Technology News: G2 Names Egnyte a Leader in Multiple Categories for Data Security, Governance and...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Texere Launches Online Media Center, Continuing its Digital First Mission and Further Enhancing Client Experience

Texere Publishing Limited has launched a new online media center, which showcases its extensive range of creative services and advertising products. Texere Publishing Limited has launched a new online media center, which showcases its extensive range of creative services and advertising products. Marketing Technology News: EY Announces Alliance With Snowflake...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Screenfeed Now Offers Video Moments as Digital Signage Content with Bright Spots

Screenfeed continues to innovate with Bright Spots, an original social product that showcases fresh, feel-good viral video moments. Viral video moments make for perfect digital signage content in the social category, Bright Spots from Screenfeed is a brand-new product that presents moments from user-generated video content. Videos that go viral typically contain moments that make audiences feel good via a laugh, a smile, or a cute moment from people, pets and more. This content resonates so well with audiences that they’ll return to it over and over, making it a no-brainer to include in a digital signage playlist. Traditional social content is also one of the most popular content choices at Screenfeed, so it is a priority to provide multiple high-quality options for digital signage users to choose from.
TV & VIDEOS
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Jake Loveless, CEO, Edgemesh

Hi Jake, please tell us about your journey in the technology space. What inspired you to start Edgemesh?. Before starting Edgemesh, I worked on Wall Street as a partner at Cantor Fitzgerald where I ran our High Frequency trading (HFT) group. That’s a business that is literally all about speed. In HFT, you are competing against other firms to make decisions and trade on information in microseconds. I was there for more than a decade and then I was ready to try something new—but I wanted to stay focused on speed.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Enspire for Enterprise Launches Enspire Google My Business to Help Companies Get More Business, Drives 55% More Clicks and Calls for Pilot Customers

Enspire for Enterprise, experts in performance-based digital marketing solutions for franchise, multi-location, and enterprise brands, has launched Enspire Google My Business (EGMB). EGMB is a scalable and fully-managed service that leverages Google listings and SEO to increase business rankings and exposure, drive more traffic, build quicker connections and generate new leads. The new service is offered in two tiers to support varied customer needs and expands on Enspire’s custom-built digital marketing strategies that meet the intricate requirements of multi-location businesses across the United States and Canada.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Talkwalker Accelerates Global Expansion; Opens its 8th office, in London, United Kingdom

Talkwalker, a leading consumer intelligence company, has announced today the opening of its first UK office in London, reinforcing its presence in the region and delivering on the latest phase of its global expansion programme. This is its 8th office, joining its other locations in Luxembourg, New York, San Francisco, Frankfurt, Singapore, Paris, and Tokyo.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

People on the Move

FirstBank has hired veteran banker, Megan Anglin as a Senior Portfolio Manager in Birmingham. Anglin joins FirstBank with several years of experience in process flow, credit analysis and customer support. She previously served as a Senior Financial Analyst for a health care company and has held similar credit analysis and portfolio management roles at a local branch of a regional bank. In her new role, Anglin will be responsible for managing all credit analysis and monitoring processes, as well as supporting the FirstBank team in developing financial strategies for clients throughout the Birmingham region. She is a graduate of Auburn University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in finance, and serves as the junior board vice president at Special Equestrians, a Birmingham nonprofit organization. FirstBank’s first full-service financial center in Birmingham is now open at 404 Hollywood Boulevard.
BUSINESS
The Drum

10 recommended agencies to bring your brand to life

The Drum Recommends is a free service designed by The Drum to help marketers easily navigate and find relevant, trusted agencies, all based on their specific criteria and the ratings we receive from clients that have already worked with those agencies. Every year, The Drum Recommends receives thousands of ratings...
ECONOMY

