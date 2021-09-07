People on the Move, including changes at Facebook, Angi and 180 Amsterdam

FirstBank has hired veteran banker, Megan Anglin as a Senior Portfolio Manager in Birmingham. Anglin joins FirstBank with several years of experience in process flow, credit analysis and customer support. She previously served as a Senior Financial Analyst for a health care company and has held similar credit analysis and portfolio management roles at a local branch of a regional bank. In her new role, Anglin will be responsible for managing all credit analysis and monitoring processes, as well as supporting the FirstBank team in developing financial strategies for clients throughout the Birmingham region. She is a graduate of Auburn University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in finance, and serves as the junior board vice president at Special Equestrians, a Birmingham nonprofit organization. FirstBank’s first full-service financial center in Birmingham is now open at 404 Hollywood Boulevard.
