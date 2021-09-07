CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Environmental groups call for postponement of climate talks

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — A coalition of environmental groups has called for a pivotal climate conference to be postponed amid concern that many of those most affected by global warming won’t be able to attend because of the continuing threat from COVID-19. Campaigners said Tuesday that organizers hadn’t done enough to ensure broad participation in the event by providing access to vaccines and defraying the rising cost of travel for people from developing nations, many of which are subject to British government travel restrictions. The UN climate summit, known as COP26, is scheduled for Oct. 31-Nov. 12 in Scotland.

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Berkeleyan Online

New faculty to focus on climate change and environmental justice

(Left to right) Meg Mills-Novoa, Daniel Aldana Cohen, Maya Carrasquillo, Danielle Zoe Rivera, and Zoé Hamstead. Photo by Brittany Hosea-Small. As human-caused climate change transforms the physical world—and increasingly, our society—its impacts disproportionately affect marginalized and vulnerable groups due to historical, systemic inequities and global economic trends. This “climate gap” is widely recognized but has not received widespread academic attention. Rausser College of Natural Resources is among several colleges on campus bolstering its research in the areas of climate mitigation, adaptation, and sustainable development with an equity and environmental justice lens.
BERKELEY, CA
trust.org

Climate groups call for COP26 summit delay over vaccines, costs

UK announces it will pay for hotel quarantine and says it is working 'tirelessly' to vaccine delegates and ensure inclusive climate talks - but activists say that aim is now impossible. * Global activist network says UN talks cannot now be held safely. * UK has promised vaccines in time,...
WORLD
WNCY

World’s top three Christian leaders in climate appeal ahead of U.N. summit

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – The world’s three main Christian leaders issued an unprecedented joint appeal to members of their Churches to “listen to the cry of the earth” and back action to stem the effects of climate change. In “A Joint Message for the Protection of Creation,” Pope Francis, Archbishop...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Copernicus
Person
Alok Sharma
Inhabitat.com

Call for climate action issued by Christian leaders

Christian leaders have petitioned officials worldwide to take action to address the climate crisis. In an unprecedented move, heads of several Christian denominations released a joint statement to encourage climate action ahead of key environmental conferences. The heads of the Roman Catholic Church, Anglican Communion, and Eastern Orthodox Church issued a joint statement last week, calling on global leaders to address two key issues: social inequality and climate change.
RELIGION
NBC News

Delta variant concerns prompt debate over delaying major U.N. climate summit

WASHINGTON — With the delta variant surging across the globe, leading nations and environmental groups are locked in an escalating debate over whether to postpone this year's U.N. global climate summit scheduled for November in Scotland. Already delayed once from 2020 by Covid-19, the Glasgow summit has been billed as...
ENVIRONMENT
wtaq.com

Green lawmakers urge EU to speed up climate change measures

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Green lawmakers in the European Parliament on Monday urged European Union leaders to toughen their proposals to fight climate change, as they prepare for negotiations to set emissions-cutting plans into law. The European Commission, which drafts EU policies, in July unveiled a raft of bills designed to...
ENVIRONMENT
spglobal.com

Decarbonization center stage in Germany's 'climate election'

Campaign billboards in Germany. Green momentum is pushing climate change up the agenda in the run-up to the Sept. 26 vote. Source: Sean Gallup/Staff/Getty Images News via Getty Images. Voters in Germany, Europe's largest economy, go to the polls Sept. 26 for a federal election with climate change and energy...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#European Union#Climate Change Mitigation#Ap#British#U N#Scottish#Covid#The European Union#Eu
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN asks China, US to cooperate on climate change efforts

The United States and China were encouraged to leave aside their differences to help maintain cooperation in combating climate change by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The relation between the two largest economies in the world are currently at their lowest in decades due to issues, including the origins of...
U.S. POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Report: Most nations fall far short in plans to curb warming

Nearly every nation is coming up short — most of them far short — in their efforts to fight climate change, and the world is unlikely to hold warming to the internationally agreed-upon limit, according to a new scientific report. Only one nation — tiny The Gambia in Africa —...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
United Nations
American Progress

RELEASE: 20 Groups Call on Congress To Pass the ‘Climate Test’

Washington, D.C. — Today, 20 national environmental, public health, and climate advocacy organizations called on Congress to pass the “Climate Test” by putting the country on a clear path to cutting in half planet-warming pollution by 2030. The message to Congress clearly lays out the investments that must be included...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Attorney General James Calls on Congress to Prioritize Funding for Programs to Address Climate Crisis, Environmental Injustice

Coalition Urges Inclusion of Clean Energy, Air, Water,. and Climate Change Initiatives in Reconciliation Bill. NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today led a coalition of 20 state attorneys general in urging Congress to respond to the climate crisis and advance environmental justice by funding critical programs in budget reconciliation legislation. In a letter to the chairs of numerous House and Senate committees, the coalition calls on Congress to pass infrastructure legislation and to allocate funding in the upcoming reconciliation bill that addresses the rapid transition to a clean energy economy, climate change, and the environmental injustices faced by low-income communities, communities of color, and Tribal and indigenous communities. The coalition urges Congress to fund actions that will substantially cut greenhouse gases — thereby preventing more dire climate change harms — and confront longstanding environmental injustice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Space.com

Could climate change make humans go extinct?

The impacts of climate change are here with soaring temperatures, stronger hurricanes, intensified floods and a longer and more severe wildfire season. Scientists warn that ignoring climate change will yield "untold suffering" for humanity. But if things are going to get that much worse, could climate change make humans go extinct?
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumlocalnews.com

Stung by Afghan debacle, EU forges ahead with security plans

BRUSSELS (AP) — Stung by the swift collapse of the Afghan army and the chaotic U.S.-led evacuation through Kabul airport, the European Union on Wednesday unveiled new plans to develop its own defense capacities to try to ensure that it has more freedom to act in future crises. More than...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

UN urges moratorium on use of AI that imperils human rights

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief is calling for a moratorium on the use of artificial intelligence technology that poses a serious risk to human rights, including face-scanning systems that track people in public spaces. Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, also said Wednesday that...
TECHNOLOGY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ireland investigates TikTok over child, China data concerns

LONDON (AP) — TikTok is facing two EU data privacy investigations, one into its handling of children's personal data and another over its data transfers to China. Ireland's data privacy watchdog, which is TikTok's lead regulator in the European Union, said Tuesday that it has started two inquiries to examine whether the popular short video app has breached stringent EU data privacy regulations.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy