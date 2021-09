Midland pushed No. 2 Northwestern to its limit, but fell a play short of knocking off the defending national runner-up 35-29 in overtime Saturday at Heedum Field. “As high as the high was last week, it’s low right now from a standpoint that they played their hearts out against a team that played for the national title last year,” said MIdland coach Jeff Jamrog. “It was right there on a platter for us. All we needed to make was one more big play before it got into overtime and we couldn’t do it.”

