Carole G. Canonico

Loudoun Times.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 12, 2021, Carole G. Canonico passed away, unexpectedly yet peacefully, in her sleep at the age of 75. Carole was born in York, Pennsylvania on December 12, 1945. She graduated from William Penn H.S. She moved to Washington, D.C. at the young age of 17, and enjoyed her life as an administrative assistant for multiple government officials. As a young mother she relocated her and her son to SF, CA. Carole eventually settled in Sterling Park, Virginia, where she raised her three children with husband, Lou Canonico, for more than 20 years. She volunteered at the public library reading stories to the children and at her kid’s schools. Ultimately, Carole returned to PA., and spent her next 18 years in her small town of Goldsboro, along the Susquehanna River. She enjoyed her quaint little row house on the main street through town, which would be her final resting place. Carole always had a lollipop ready for the neighborhood kids, and cakes or donuts for a birthday for her beloved officers and staff at the Newberry Township Police Department, where she volunteered for over 15 years. She was very involved in volunteering for the Town’s “National Night Out”.

