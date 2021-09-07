CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

5 Solid Steel Stocks to Snap Up As the Bull Run Continues

Zacks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe steel industry is currently enjoying a boom after being hobbled by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic last year, courtesy of a strong revival in demand and record-high steel prices. The pandemic-led demand destruction put a dent on the steel industry for much of the first half of last...

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

MTNB Stock: The Momentum Continues Today

The stock price of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: MTNB) increased over 10% during intraday trading today. These are the details. The stock price of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: MTNB) increased over 10% during intraday trading today. This is a continuation of momentum as the stock price is now up more than 44% over the past week.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 14th

ATR - Free Report) is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing systems for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

3 Stocks to Play the Semiconductor-General Industry Strength

Companies in the Semiconductor – General industry are at the forefront of the ongoing technological revolution based on HPC, AI, automated driving, IoT and so on. These semiconductors also enable the cloud to function and help analyze the data into actionable insights that can be used by companies to operate more efficiently.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Markets Melt Down on Profit Taking, Not Economic Logic: 5 Picks

The typical trading pattern of September, historically the worst-performing month on Wall Street, is already visible this year. Of the three major stock indexes, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have declined more than 1% month to date, while the Dow has dropped 2.2%. Market participants have been skeptical...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Steel#United States Steel#Steel Industry#Olympic Steel#Solid Steel Stocks#Fastmarkets Mb#U S Hrc#Senate#The Zacks Steel Producers#Mt Free Report#Arcelormittal#Nucor Corporation
Zacks.com

Imports, Exports, Empire State: All Solid Data

Pre-market futures are peeking back into the green this morning, perhaps getting some early nibbles in case we are not, in fact, in the midst of a 5% correction in the market. We also have some big economic reports bearing good news in terms of growth (in New York State) in September, while price inflation takes a powder on imports for the month of August. Currently, the Nasdaq is +30 points, the Dow is +25 and the S&P 500 is +6.
AGRICULTURE
Zacks.com

4 Top Specialty Chemical Stocks to Buy on Demand Strength

The specialty chemical industry has rebounded from the crisis wrought by coronavirus, taking succour from an uptick in demand in key markets including automotive and construction. The upturn in global industrial and manufacturing activities bodes well for the industry. With the reopening of the major economies around the world, demand...
INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

5 Top-Ranked Stocks Backed by DuPont Technique for Solid Returns

Return on equity is one of the most sought-after metrics by investors. The metric enables investors to differentiate between a profit-churner and a profit-burner. It is a profitability ratio that measures the earnings that a company generates from its equity. To shortlist these gems, one can look at the DuPont...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Nucor's (NUE) Shares Pop 105% YTD: What's Driving the Rally?

NUE - Free Report) shares have surged 105.3% year to date. The steel giant has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 49.1% over the same time frame. Moreover, it has topped the S&P 500’s 18.7% rise over the same period. Let’s dive into the factors behind this Zacks Rank #1...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Argentina
Zacks.com

5 Top-Ranked Large-Cap Stocks That Have Skyrocketed YTD

On Sep 13, Wall Street ended its five-day losing streak buoyed by gains in reopening stocks. Nevertheless, investors have remained cautious this month about the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and a possible slack in the U.S. economic recovery. Market participants are also keenly awaiting the Fed’s decision...
STOCKS
Las Vegas Herald

Japanese investors continue to bid up stocks

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - There is no stopping the rally in stocks in Japan at present. Despite the slashing of forecasts for third quarter growth, halving previous quarters, the key Nikkei 225 index soared to a 31-year high. The Nikkei 225 jumped 222.73 points or 0.73% to 30,670.10, its highest...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

5 ETFs With Biggest Inflows Last Week

With Wall Street entering a historically weak month, the U.S. stocks saw wild swings last week with major indices logging in losses. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7% and 2.1%, respectively, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 1.6%. Resurgence in COVID-19 infections has raised...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Silica Holdings (SLCA) Moves 9.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

SLCA - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 9.4% higher at $9.09. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 11.8% loss over the past four weeks. Optimism over a recovery in broader...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

3 Software Stocks to Snap Up in a Prospering Industry

The Zacks Computer Software industry is benefiting from the pandemic-induced accelerated digital transformation drive across the globe. Software is ubiquitous and has become the focal point of technological innovation. Apart from running devices and applications, its usage has extended to managing infrastructure. The industry is gaining primarily from the ongoing cloud transition. The role of software is evolving. Further, with the continuation of remote work set up as well as mainstream adoption of hybrid/flexible work model, demand for voice and video communication software as well as productivity software is expected to jump exponentially. These trends bode well for industry participants like Microsoft (
SOFTWARE
investing.com

4 Steel Stocks to Buy for a Year-End Rally

The growing demand for steel across key markets and output cuts by the world’s largest producer, China, combined is driving steel prices to record highs. Hence, quality steel stocks Nucor (NUE), Ternium (TX), Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS), and Commercial Metals (CMC) should witness plenty of upsides in the upcoming months.The steel industry has witnessed a solid recovery due to rising demand from increasing industrial activity and construction projects over the past few months. This, combined with the world’s largest steel producer China’s curb on output to reduce carbon emissions, is driving steel prices higher. China’s production cuts will likely continue in the second half, creating a big supply crunch and keeping the market red hot.
INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

US Steel Output Spikes 20% YTD on Higher Capacity, Solid Demand

U.S. raw steel production edged down on a weekly comparison basis for the week ending Sep 4 as lower production across Southern and Midwest offset gains in North East and Great Lakes. Capacity utilization — a key metric in the steel industry — remained close to the 85% level amid strong domestic demand.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

This Robot-Run ETF Of Tesla Fame Sold Snapchat, AMD In August And Loaded Up On These Big Tech Stocks Instead

The Qraft AI-Enhanced US Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSE:AMOM), an exchange-traded fund driven by artificial intelligence, bought into Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in August. What Happened: The ETF’s latest portfolio, after rebalancing in August, showed that the fund has sold major...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Steel Stock Facing Off With Key Trendline

The shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) are in in the midst of a falling wedge, and have found support near the 40-day moving average, which was also the recent low's anchored volume weighted average price (AVWAP) level. That same level happens to be at the stock's +50% year-to-date area. United States Steel stock is also entering a period that's yielded fantastic results in the past, with the equity averaging a 6.8% and 10.8% pop in October and November, respectively, over the last 10 years. With these technical layers of support in place, now is the ideal time to speculate on X with calls.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy