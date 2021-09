We all know where we were on 9/11. It truly is etched in our minds and is somewhat surreal. As I watched the events unfold with my son, who is also a policeman, we wondered what this meant for our chosen profession. We focused on short-term impacts for us as we prepared to go to work. When the second plane hit the World Trade Center, I knew we were at war and that our world had changed forever.

