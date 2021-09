The Cuno Foundation is again accepting grant applications for public, charitable or educational purposes. Grants are usually made for specific, tangible items or capital expense requests that directly benefit the organization’s target recipients. The Cuno Foundation does not grant funds for salaries. As a general rule, organizations are not awarded more than one grant per calendar year. Preference is given to proposals submitted by tax-exempt, not for profit organizations located in the Meriden area and special consideration is given to those agencies that seek additional funding from other sources and do not rely solely on the Cuno Foundation for funding.

MERIDEN, CT ・ 7 DAYS AGO