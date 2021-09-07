CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

What does the UK elections bill set out?

By Peter Walker Political correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16l9C9_0bobMaAr00
The elections bill would introduce mandatory voter IDs across the UK.

The elections bill, which will be debated in the Commons for the first time on Tuesday, is, according to the government, an ambitious and timely set of plans to ensure elections remain fair and secure. To critics, it is undemocratic and intended to rig elections in favour of the Conservatives. So what does the bill set out?

Mandatory voter ID

After a series of small-scale trials, anyone who votes in person at a general election across the UK, or in local elections in England, will have to show photo ID first. Ministers argue this is necessary to prevent voter impersonation, improve confidence in elections, and that ID has been needed to vote in Northern Ireland since 1985, and photo ID since 2003. If people do not have the necessary ID, they can apply to their council for a free “voter card”.

But critics say the plan is an illiberal and expensive overreaction to an almost nonexistent problem and could put off many thousands of people from voting, with some likening it to US Republican-style voter suppression tactics. In the last seven years there have been just three convictions for voter impersonation, while a government analysis has said up to 2 million people may lack the necessary ID to vote. In the small-scale trials, hundreds of voters were turned away.

Opponents also argue Northern Ireland is a separate issue since voter ID was introduced due to evidence of large-scale, sectarian-connected campaigns of voter impersonation, with 149 arrests at the 1983 general election alone.

Allowing long-term expats to vote and donate

Currently, British nationals who have lived abroad for more than 15 years are barred from voting or donating to UK parties. The bill would scrap this time limit. Labour say the rule change is intended purely to benefit the Conservatives, given the number of major donors the party has who live overseas. The party’s biggest donor at the 2019 election, the theatre producer John Gore, is based in the Bahamas.

New spending rules for non-party campaigners

This could affect groups such as charities, but is particularly seen as likely to impact trade unions, given their strong links to Labour. Under the plans, election spending declarations on joint campaigning would be changed so that, according to unions, it is possible that the same spending limits would have to be shared around every group involved. In theory, they say, Labour’s 12 affiliated unions – who had been able to spend up to £390,000 per election – would be limited instead to £30,000.

Powers over the Electoral Commission

While the Electoral Commission will remain independent, the bill will introduce a new “strategy and policy statement”, which the commission must take account of, which will be put together by the Cabinet Office’s secretary of state, currently Michael Gove. Critics say this could allow political interference in the commission’s work and its enforcement priorities – for example obliging a particularly tough interpretation of rules such as those for non-party campaigners.

New rules for postal and proxy votes

On postal voting, a new rule will bar political campaigners from handling people’s postal vote, a move which is not controversial – Labour already advises its election teams not to do this. People who use postal votes regularly will need to reapply every three years, something Labour does oppose, as they say it could suppress voting. On proxy votes, there will be a new limit on how many people someone can act as a proxy for.

A new punishment for intimidatory behaviour

Under the bill, if someone is convicted of electoral intimidation, for example towards a candidate, a new form of disqualification order, imposed by a court, would bar them from standing for or filling an elected office for five years.

Plan for ‘digital imprints’

Campaigners must already state on printed election material who is behind the document or flyer. This would extend this rule to online campaign material.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

‘Unduly lenient’ jail term for killing during sex considered for appeal

The attorney general’s office is considering whether to appeal against the jail term of four years and eight months handed to a man who choked his lover to death during sex. Labour’s Harriet Harman, who chairs parliament’s joint committee on human rights, wrote to the attorney general to complain about the “unduly lenient” sentence handed on Tuesday to Sam Pybus for the manslaughter of Sophie Moss, a vulnerable 33-year-old.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IBTimes

UK Delays Full Post-Brexit Border Checks From EU

Britain on Tuesday said it would push back its implementation of full post-Brexit borders checks on goods from the European Union, as the pandemic, red tape and new immigration rules fuel supply problems. Plans to introduce full controls in areas such as the import of food and animal products had...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Gove
Reuters

UK's Sunak to set out post-COVID spending squeeze next month

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Finance minister Rishi Sunak will set out next month how he will squeeze spending across much of Britain's government after announcing hefty tax rises to fund health and social care on Tuesday. Britain's budget deficit hit a peacetime high of 14% of gross domestic product...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Postal Voting#Photo Id#Uk#Commons#Conservatives#Republican#British#Labour#The Electoral Commission#The Cabinet Office
ktwb.com

UK PM Johnson to set out COVID-19 booster strategy under winter plan

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday will unveil how Britain will roll out COVID-19 booster shots for the most vulnerable and elderly as part of his coronavirus strategy for the winter months. Johnson’s government has already indicated it will scrap plans for vaccine passports to be required...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

No vaccine passports: UK PM to set out winter COVID-19 plan

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out on Tuesday his plans to manage the COVID-19 pandemic in the winter months, announcing a decision to scrap the introduction of vaccine passports and steps to end some emergency powers. Johnson, under fire from some in his governing Conservative Party...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Liz Truss bemoans ‘defensive’ trade attitude caused by EU membership

Some businesses and government employees remain “defensive” about trade as a result of the UK spending nearly 50 years in the European Union, the International Trade Secretary has said.In a speech on Tuesday Liz Truss set out how the UK’s post-Brexit trade strategy will be increasingly about attempting to secure business with eastern growth markets in India and elsewhere.In order to get those opportunities, we do have to jettison some of our outdated assumptions and attitudes“In order to get those opportunities, we do have to jettison some of our outdated assumptions and attitudes,” she added.When later asked to elaborate on...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
mixmag.net

Exploring identity: What does it mean to be a South Asian in the UK in 2021?

Dhruva Balram reflects on the cultural multitudes within the South Asian diaspora, speaking to artists Yung Singh, DEBONAIR, Sarathy Korwar, anu and Surya Sen. “It’s complicated,” says producer and DJ Yung Singh. “For a long time, the term ‘South Asian’ was used to describe a particular demographic that was often quite privileged. That privilege comes in many different ways, whether it's caste, sexuality, gender, and socioeconomic position. Often people like myself would not really be authentically represented by something that was South Asian.”
SOCIETY
Washington Examiner

A stealth national energy tax is in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package

Advocates for the behemoth $3.5 trillion reconciliation package under consideration in Congress argue that this bill is necessary to jump-start our economy, fund social programs to make us more like Europe, and usher in the low-carbon energy transition that will bring us to net-zero emissions. We should all remain skeptical.
INCOME TAX
The Guardian

The Guardian

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy