Top Stories this AM: Fauci's watching Mu; Tripwire's CEO steps down over abortion comments; Chipotle's digital sales skyrocket

CEO of Tripwire resigns over comments supporting Texas abortion law. The head of video game publisher Tripwire Interactive LLC stepped down late Monday following severe backlash to comments he made in support of the recent Texas antiabortion law. John Gibson, the former CEO who cofounded Tripwire in 2005, said Saturday on Twitter that he supported the US Supreme Court’s recent decision to allow the Texas law to stand. The law bans abortions after six weeks and deputizes citizens to sue people who perform or aid in the procedure. Tripwire, which publishes games such as this year’s popular medieval battler “Chivalry 2,” faced intense pressure from fans over the weekend including calls for boycotts. Shipwright Studios, a development partner, said it was canceling contracts with Tripwire over Gibson’s comments. Some Tripwire employees also shared criticism on their own private social media accounts. “His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community,” the publisher said in a statement. Several companies have been outspoken critics of the law, and some have announced measures to help support staff that could be affected by the ban. Uber and Lyft pledged to pay legal fees for drivers who are sued, while dating app companies Match and Bumble said they would launch relief funds to help employees impacted by the legislation. And GoDaddy Inc., which provides Web-hosting services, said it informed the group Texas Right to Life that it needs to find a new hosting provider. — BLOOMBERG NEWS.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO