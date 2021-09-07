CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Stories this AM: Fauci's watching Mu; Tripwire's CEO steps down over abortion comments; Chipotle's digital sales skyrocket

Good morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know.

What's going on today:

dbltap.com

Tripwire Interactive CEO 'Stepped Down' Following Anti-Choice Remarks on Twitter

Tripwire Interactive has parted ways with John Gibson, now-former CEO, following an anti-choice tweet praising the Supreme Court's inaction over the Texas abortion bill. The decision came barely a day after Gibson's public tweet in support of the United States Supreme Court's inaction to adhere to emergency intervention requests to stop a six-week abortion ban law in the southern state of Texas. The law has been controversial from the start, allegedly overturning Roe vs. Wade—the 1973 precedent case protecting the right to reproductive choice.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Tripwire CEO Steps Down After Supporting Texas Anti-abortion Law

(RTTNews) - John Gibson, the CEO of Tripwire Interactive, has stepped down from the top position in the company after tweeting in support of a Texas anti-abortion law, which received huge backlash. On Monday, Tripwire announced that Gibson has "stepped down," with co-founding member Alan Wilson to take over as...
TEXAS STATE
mxdwn.com

Tripwire Interactive Appoints New CEO Following Former CEO’s Comments On Texas Abortion Law

Tripwire Interactive has announced that a new CEO has been appointed following the backlash from former CEO John Gibson’s comments and stance regarding the recent Texas Abortion law that passed recently. Tripwire said “the comments given by John Gibson are of his own opinion, and do not reflect those of Tripwire Interactive as a company. His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community. Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment. Effective immediately, John Gibson has stepped down as CEO of Tripwire Interactive. Co-founding member and current Vice President, Alan Wilson, will take over as interim CEO.”
TEXAS STATE
Boston Globe

CEO of Tripwire resigns over comments supporting Texas abortion law

CEO of Tripwire resigns over comments supporting Texas abortion law. The head of video game publisher Tripwire Interactive LLC stepped down late Monday following severe backlash to comments he made in support of the recent Texas antiabortion law. John Gibson, the former CEO who cofounded Tripwire in 2005, said Saturday on Twitter that he supported the US Supreme Court’s recent decision to allow the Texas law to stand. The law bans abortions after six weeks and deputizes citizens to sue people who perform or aid in the procedure. Tripwire, which publishes games such as this year’s popular medieval battler “Chivalry 2,” faced intense pressure from fans over the weekend including calls for boycotts. Shipwright Studios, a development partner, said it was canceling contracts with Tripwire over Gibson’s comments. Some Tripwire employees also shared criticism on their own private social media accounts. “His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community,” the publisher said in a statement. Several companies have been outspoken critics of the law, and some have announced measures to help support staff that could be affected by the ban. Uber and Lyft pledged to pay legal fees for drivers who are sued, while dating app companies Match and Bumble said they would launch relief funds to help employees impacted by the legislation. And GoDaddy Inc., which provides Web-hosting services, said it informed the group Texas Right to Life that it needs to find a new hosting provider. — BLOOMBERG NEWS.
TEXAS STATE
SVG

The Real Reason Tripwire's CEO Is Stepping Down

Senate Bill 8, has been grabbing headlines after it went into effect in early September, leaving Texans scrambling to understand what the Supreme Court decision really means and reigniting the debate around abortion rights. It appears that the conversation has even reached the video game industry, as Tripwire Interactive's CEO John Gibson resigned after posting a message in support of the law.
LAW
noobfeed.com

Tripwire Interactive CEO Steps Down After Massive Pro-Life Backlash

The Texas laws banning abortion have seen large amounts of backlash and recently Tripwire Interactive's CEO John Gibson decided to voice his support for the law. This was met with massive backlash, even supporting studios who worked for Tripwire like Shipwright Studios decided to cut support from the company. Now after a harsh weekend, Gibson has stepped down from his position.
BUSINESS
cogconnected.com

Tripwire Interactive President Loses Support After Abortion Comments

The ongoing debate around Texas’ new abortion policy is affecting more than just politics and women’s rights. After tweeting his support for the law, John Gibson, president of Tripwire Interactive, a wave of backlash was sure to follow. He seemed aware of how controversial his stance would be; that was part of the reason he spoke out.
ECONOMY
gamewatcher.com

Chivalry 2 Developer Distances Itself from Tripwire Interactive President's Support of the Texas Six-Week Abortion Ban

Chivalry 2 developer Torn Banner Studios has distanced itself from the opinion recently expressed by John Gibson, President of publisher Tripwire Interactive, who spoke in favor of the recent Texas six-week abortion ban. "Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat. As an entertainer...
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

EXCLUSIVE: Unrivaled Brands Launches New Cannabis Cultivation Facility In Oakland

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:UNRV), a multi-state vertically integrated cannabis company announced on Wednesday that it has launched operations at its new cultivation facility in Oakland, California. Designed to supply the Company’s Korova brand with premium, high-potency strains, the state-of-the-art facility has numerous technological improvements over prior cultivation operations. The building...
OAKLAND, CA
gamesindustry.biz

Shipwright Studios cuts ties with Tripwire Interactive over president's anti-abortion views

US developer Shipwright Studios has begun cancelling all contracts with Maneater creator Tripwire Interactive after the latter's president sparked controversy over his views on abortion. John Gibson, president of Georgia-based Tripwire Interactive, posted a tweet on Saturday applauding the US Supreme Court's decision not to intervene in the passing of...
BUSINESS
Videogamer.com

Maneater co-developer cuts ties with Tripwire following anti-abortion statements by the latter’s president

Developer Shipwright Studios has cancelled contracts with main Maneater developer and publisher Tripwire Interactive over comments the latter’s president has made in support of a controversial Texas law on abortion. President of Tripwire Interactive John Gibson posted the tweet on Saturday evening, praising the US Supreme Court’s decision not to...
POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
