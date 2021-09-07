Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. Releases Koosah Fresh Hop IPA & Wins Gold Medal for EZ As Can Be Cider

(BEND, Ore.) — Once a year, beer drinkers’ favorite flowers – hop flowers – begin to bloom and are ready for harvest, and craft breweries around the world collect the fresh hops to brew a seasonal beer unlike any other. With the 2021 hop harvest underway throughout the PNW, Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. is commemorating the occasion with the launch of Koosah IPA. Made entirely with fresh hops that were hand-selected from Oregon’s Goschie Farms by Cascade Lakes’ Brewmaster Ryan Schmiege, Koosah IPA is available for a limited time on draft and in stores throughout the Northwest.