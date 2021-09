The latest Bitcoin Core update improves on its predecessor and also provides new functionality including support for Tor v3 instead of v2. The latest version of Bitcoin Core launched on Monday as Bitcoin Core version 22.0. This version is the second update for 2021 following the one from January, and the 22nd major release since inception 13 years ago. Primarily, the new version provides support for remote procedure calls (RPCs), which are are communication channels through which users can interact with the Bitcoin network. The new update will also provide improvements to several components, including the graphical user interface (GUI), and build system.

