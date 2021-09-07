No. 15 Rutgers field hockey bests No.6 UConn

The SU field hockey team is ready for success in 2021. With a dynamic mix of veterans and freshmen, the Raiders are motivated and eager to get started. “We have a lot of returners and a lot of newcomers,” senior goalkeeper Meg Thompson said. “But the returners have been in that position before. We know what it’s like. We know what it takes to get people together quick. Our motivations are all the same, which is helping us line up and be together and stay connected.”

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO