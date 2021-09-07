No. 15 Rutgers field hockey bests No.6 UConn
Friday night’s matchup between the No.15 Rutgers field hockey team and No.6 UConn took extra time and ended in a ranked victory for the Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0). For the first time since 2001, Rutgers defeated the Huskies (2-2, 0-0), this time by a score of 2-1. The matchup against UConn was the second ranked opponent the Knights faced in this young season, with both teams being ranked in the top 12. The victory was tied for the highest-ranked opponent head coach Meredith Civico took down on the road.dailytargum.com
