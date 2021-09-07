Rutgers men's soccer wins in-state rivalry game against Princeton
In the first meeting of its historic in-state rivalry since 2017, the Rutgers men’s soccer team beat Princeton 1-0 on the road Friday night. The only goal for the Scarlet Knights (2-0-1, 0-0-0) was scored in the 56th minute when a cross from sophomore defender Cole Sotack took a deflection and found the back of the net. While Rutgers was outshot by the Tigers (0-1-0, 0-0-0) by a 20-12 margin (7-4 in shots on goal), the second-half goal proved to be enough.dailytargum.com
Comments / 0