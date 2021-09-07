CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Environmental groups call for postponement of climate talks

By DANICA KIRKA
TribTown.com
 8 days ago

LONDON — A coalition of environmental groups on Tuesday called for this year’s climate summit to be postponed, arguing that too little has been done to ensure the safety of participants amid the continuing threat from COVID-19. The Climate Action Network, which includes more than 1,500 organizations in 130 countries, said there is a risk that many government delegates, civil society campaigners and journalists from developing countries may be unable to attend because of travel restrictions. The U.N. climate conference, known as COP26, is scheduled for early November in Glasgow, Scotland.

www.tribtown.com

Comments / 0

Related
theenergymix.com

BREAKING: Postpone COP 26 Over COVID Safety Failures, Climate Groups Urge

Crucial negotiations over carbon reductions and international climate finance at this year’s United Nations climate change conference must be postponed because of the UK government’s failure to ensure pandemic safety, particularly for delegates from the Global South, Climate Action Network-International declared in a statement released this morning. “With just two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
trust.org

Climate groups call for COP26 summit delay over vaccines, costs

UK announces it will pay for hotel quarantine and says it is working 'tirelessly' to vaccine delegates and ensure inclusive climate talks - but activists say that aim is now impossible. * Global activist network says UN talks cannot now be held safely. * UK has promised vaccines in time,...
WORLD
American Progress

RELEASE: 20 Groups Call on Congress To Pass the ‘Climate Test’

Washington, D.C. — Today, 20 national environmental, public health, and climate advocacy organizations called on Congress to pass the “Climate Test” by putting the country on a clear path to cutting in half planet-warming pollution by 2030. The message to Congress clearly lays out the investments that must be included...
WASHINGTON, DC
Berkeleyan Online

New faculty to focus on climate change and environmental justice

(Left to right) Meg Mills-Novoa, Daniel Aldana Cohen, Maya Carrasquillo, Danielle Zoe Rivera, and Zoé Hamstead. Photo by Brittany Hosea-Small. As human-caused climate change transforms the physical world—and increasingly, our society—its impacts disproportionately affect marginalized and vulnerable groups due to historical, systemic inequities and global economic trends. This “climate gap” is widely recognized but has not received widespread academic attention. Rausser College of Natural Resources is among several colleges on campus bolstering its research in the areas of climate mitigation, adaptation, and sustainable development with an equity and environmental justice lens.
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Copernicus
Person
Alok Sharma
klcc.org

Environmental Advocates Call For Federal Climate Initiatives To Offset Global Warming, Pollution

Supporters of a tougher federal climate policy gathered outside Eugene’s federal courthouse today. And some represented small businesses. Speakers advocated for investing in clean energy and transportation initiatives, and creating jobs to go with it. Hakan Hekimogolu, co-owner of Electric Avenue, spoke alongside one of his store’s electric bikes. He...
EUGENE, OR
US News and World Report

Norway Coalition Talks Start, With Climate and Oil in Focus

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's Labour Party began coalition talks with other members of the centre-left bloc on Tuesday seeking to form a government after their parliamentary election victory, with the focus on climate change and oil. Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere https://www.reuters.com/article/norway-election-labour/newsmaker-winner-of-norways-election-is-wealthy-champion-of-common-people-idINL8N2PV31A must address voters' concerns over global warming and a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Climate Change#Postponement#U N#British#Scottish#Covid#The European Union#Eu#Associated Press#Ap
Reuters

Green lawmakers urge EU to speed up climate change measures

BRUSSELS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Green lawmakers in the European Parliament on Monday urged European Union leaders to toughen their proposals to fight climate change, as they prepare for negotiations to set emissions-cutting plans into law. The European Commission, which drafts EU policies, in July unveiled a raft of bills...
ENVIRONMENT
spglobal.com

Decarbonization center stage in Germany's 'climate election'

Campaign billboards in Germany. Green momentum is pushing climate change up the agenda in the run-up to the Sept. 26 vote. Source: Sean Gallup/Staff/Getty Images News via Getty Images. Voters in Germany, Europe's largest economy, go to the polls Sept. 26 for a federal election with climate change and energy...
ENVIRONMENT
RiverBender.com

Attorney General Raoul Calls On Congress To Address Climate Crisis, Environmental Injustice

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul, as part of a coalition of 20 attorneys general, urged Congress to respond to the climate crisis and advance environmental justice by funding critical programs in budget reconciliation legislation. In a letter to Democratic Congressional leaders, Raoul and the coalition called on Congress to pass infrastructure legislation and to allocate funding in the upcoming reconciliation bill that addresses the rapid transition to a clean energy economy, Continue Reading
CONGRESS & COURTS
TribTown.com

EU pledges 200 million vaccine doses to low-income nations

BRUSSELS — The European Union’s top official said Wednesday that ramping up COVID-19 vaccinations around the world was the bloc’s No. 1 priority right now and committed another 200 million vaccine doses to Africa and low-income nations. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen used her State of the European...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
Country
Greece
Mining Journal

Climate talk is offered Friday

MARQUETTE –The Northern Climate Network is organizing its climate lectures around the central theme of food and agriculture during the fall semester at Northern Michigan University. The Climate@Noon lecture series will begin from noon to 1 p.m. Friday with a discussion on gendered climate change vulnerability and food security in...
MARQUETTE, MI
Washington Examiner

A stealth national energy tax is in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package

Advocates for the behemoth $3.5 trillion reconciliation package under consideration in Congress argue that this bill is necessary to jump-start our economy, fund social programs to make us more like Europe, and usher in the low-carbon energy transition that will bring us to net-zero emissions. We should all remain skeptical.
INCOME TAX
washingtonnewsday.com

As Norway votes, the oil sector is in a state of flux.

As Norway votes, the oil sector is in a state of flux. On Monday, Norwegians will vote in a parliamentary election in which the “Red-Green” opposition appears to be in the lead, potentially determining the fate of oil activity in Western Europe’s largest producer. According to polls, a clear majority...
WORLD
washingtonnewsday.com

The Leftwing Opposition in Norway has won the general election.

The Leftwing Opposition in Norway has won the general election. After a campaign dominated by doubts about the future of the important oil industry in Western Europe’s largest producer, Norway’s left-wing opposition, led by Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Store, won the general election on Monday. According to projections based...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TribTown.com

After Norway election, Labor leader poised to become new PM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The leader of Norway’s Labor Party will start talks Tuesday in an attempt to build a coalition after the center-left bloc beat the incumbent Conservatives and won Norway’s general election. With all votes now counted, the Labor Party and its two left-leaning allies — the Socialist Left...
WORLD
riverbender.com

Chinese ambassador to UK barred from Parliament

LONDON (AP) — China’s ambassador to Britain has been barred from Parliament and told he could not enter the building for a talk he was scheduled to give on Wednesday. Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said Tuesday it was not “appropriate” for the Chinese ambassador, Zheng Zeguang, to enter Parliament because China imposed sanctions against seven British parliamentarians over their criticism of Beijing’s human rights record.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy