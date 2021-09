When it comes to fiber, you’ve probably heard that it’s incredibly important for your digestion and cardiovascular systems. However, while it’s is often treated as a single entity (your doctor has probably told you to just “get enough fiber”), there are actually many different kinds out there, and some are better than others when it comes to giving you those must-have benefits. Beta glucan is one of the most vital.

