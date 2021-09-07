This Meal Prep Trick Makes Eating My Greens So Easy
When I get home from the farmers market—weighed down with bags brimming with yardstick-length leeks, carrot tops wafting in the wind, and bunches of Swiss chard the size of shrubs—I often find myself playing an elaborate game of Tetris trying to fit everything into my fridge. But one trick that helps me every time is setting all of the hearty greens aside, wilting them, and marinating them lightly before they ever pass the fridge door threshold. Not only does it drastically reduce the amount of real estate they take up, but it arms me with an important building block for the rest of the week’s cooking.www.bonappetit.com
