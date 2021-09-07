CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

This Meal Prep Trick Makes Eating My Greens So Easy

By Lukas Volge r
Bon Appétit
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I get home from the farmers market—weighed down with bags brimming with yardstick-length leeks, carrot tops wafting in the wind, and bunches of Swiss chard the size of shrubs—I often find myself playing an elaborate game of Tetris trying to fit everything into my fridge. But one trick that helps me every time is setting all of the hearty greens aside, wilting them, and marinating them lightly before they ever pass the fridge door threshold. Not only does it drastically reduce the amount of real estate they take up, but it arms me with an important building block for the rest of the week’s cooking.

www.bonappetit.com

Comments / 0

Related
30Seconds

Simple Amish Casserole Recipe: This 6-Ingredient Cheesy Amish Ground Beef Casserole Is Serious Comfort Food

With just six ingredients, this hearty Amish ground beef casserole recipe is a surefire winner for dinner. Amish food reflects influences of Swiss and German heritage, agrarian society and keeping to tradition. Creating and cooking filling meals is a hallmark of the Amish, so if you're in the need of serious comfort food, this simple Amish casserole recipe is sure to please.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Mashed

40% Agree This Is The Worst Brand Of Mayonnaise

When it comes to condiments, people tend to be passionate about their choice, whether it be the nostalgic variety always on hand throughout their childhood, or an even better option they discovered later in life. Mayonnaise, the creamy spread consisting of egg, oil, and an acid emulsified together, is no exception.
RECIPES
Mashed

In The Pioneer Woman's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

Celebrity chef Ree Drummond has inspired many home cooks with her delicious recipes over the years. As per Taste of Home, she reckons that anybody can start cooking as long as they motivate themselves and practice as much as possible. "You have to do it and do it and do it. And you'll mess up a lot and it won't turn out exactly right," she said. "But then one day you'll just make like the best meal ever."
RECIPES
TechRadar

I discovered this air fryer trick and it’s a game-changer for making fries

French fries are one of the tastiest treats you can indulge in. These crisp crunchy sticks of potato, which were created in the 1780s, have become a staple at dinner times. Traditionally deep-fried in gallons of oil, you’re now just as likely to use one of the best air fryers, which circulate hot air around food to crisp it rather than relying on oil, to get your weekly, or daily, fix of French fries.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Grilled Cheese#Swiss Cheese#The Greens#Soups#Food Drink#Dutch#Tacos
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
RECIPES
thespruceeats.com

Hash Brown Casserole With Sour Cream

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) This delicious hash brown casserole is perfect for a large brunch or dinner, or take it along to a potluck gathering. It comes together by using sour cream and two types of soup: cream of celery and cream of chicken.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
localeben.com

Potato Soup

I walked back in the kitchen after this soup had been simmering for an hour and it smelled just like a cozy Autumn day at home. This recipe for potato soup simple and delicious. As the original recipe states, it is especially good for people who grow their own vegetables.
RECIPES
themanual.com

The 4 Best Casserole Dishes You Need to Eat

Casseroles. How does one describe a casserole? For some, it conjures up the image of mothers placing a big pan of something or other on the table for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. For others, it’s comfort food that is loaded with different ingredients. Even yet, others may not even realize what a casserole is. That’s why we had to do a little digging.
RECIPES
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Easy Corn Salad

I know one of the things that brings me joy is spending time with my family and friends. In the summer, there’s no better way to do it than with a delicious barbecue – poolside, lakeside or just in your backyard. There’s just something about everyone gathering to relax and share … and eat. One of the things my mom always shows up with is her Corn Salad. It’s a light and refreshing side that is perfect for any summer meal.
RECIPES
knuj.net

Chicken Casserole

The original old family recipe for this chicken casserole called for the sauce to be made from scratch. Through the years, the recipe has been developed into this version that takes less time to prepare and still tastes great. It’s an attractive main dish. Ingredients. 1/2 cup chopped celery. 1/4...
RECIPES
Telegraph

Chicken Milanese recipe

Milanese, which is breaded meat, is sometimes made from veal or pork, very thinly sliced, but we do it with chicken at my restaurant. It’s a great comfort dish. At home we just have it with a simple tomato salad. In a tribute to the anglicised version, I’m also suggesting it with spaghetti and tomato sauce here – you don’t get that in Italy.
RECIPES
mvmagazine.com

Red Velvet Cake with Vanilla Cream Cheese Frosting

It's the start of a sheet cake love affair. The not-so secret to the stunning color of this cake is food coloring! I prefer using gel coloring—a little goes a long way—but a double dose of the liquid variety will do as well. I’ve added a twist to the cake’s cream cheese frosting. Folding in some crushed crisp chocolate cookies lends flavor as well as a fun texture to the classic topping.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Hawaiian Pizza With Barbecue Sauce and Beef Bacon

This pie is for all the people out there who only think they hate Hawaiian pizza. Slowly but steadily, Down North Pizza in Philadelphia has been converting customers with this pie, listed on the menu as the Flip Side. This Detroit-style version is made with an impossibly fluffy dough and is topped with caramelized pineapple and a tangy, smoky homemade barbecue sauce (feel free to substitute with your favorite store-bought sauce). Executive chef Michael Carter uses beef bacon to keep the pizza halal, but pork bacon works equally well.
FOOD & DRINKS
tucson.com

Watermelon-Arugula Salad with Feta & Mint

Chef Dave Snyder of Halyards Restaurant Group on St. Simons Island, Georgia, relies on local farmers and producers to guide his menus and recipes. This stunning salad balances sweet from watermelon with the peppery notes of arugula, salty, briny flavor of feta and umami via tomatoes. They are all tossed together with a balanced rice-vinegar and extra-virgin olive oil dressing.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Clean-Out-the-Fridge Kimchi

This is an easy Napa cabbage–based kimchi recipe that also makes use of any end-of-the-week crunchy veggie scraps you might have in the fridge—think bruised fennel bulbs, leftover cauliflower florets, and radishes that may have seen better days. Everything gets coated in a spicy gochugaru paste before the kimchi is packed into jars and fermented at room temperature until it’s perfectly tangy. (To make this recipe vegan, substitute fish sauce with 1 Tbsp. soy sauce, 2 tsp. white miso, and 1 tsp. water whisked together in a small bowl.) Burp your kimchi baby daily to let any built-up gases release, and give it a taste to see how the flavor gets tangier by the day. Once you’re happy with the results, store the jars in the fridge and you’ll have a spicy sidekick for grain bowls, eggs, and stews for weeks to come. Use it in any recipe that calls for kimchi, such as Inside–Out Kimchi Grilled Cheese, Kimchi Lentil Stew With Poached Eggs, and Kimchi–Sweet Potato Fritters. —Diana Yen.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Smothered Cabbage With Sausage and Hot Honey

This fresh take on classic smothered cabbage from Leah & Louise in Charlotte is an ode to chef Greg Collier’s late sister, Leah, who loved to experiment in the kitchen. Steaming the cabbage over low heat gently cooks the layers until tender and allows the creamy and velvety sauce to coat them quickly.
RECIPES
foxsanantonio.com

How to make taco pasta salad

Amy Hatton is adding some Mexican flair to a traditional pasta salad. Your family will love her recipe for taco pasta salad. 1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef, cooked and grease drained. 1 packet taco seasoning. 1/2 cup water. 2 cups seeded and diced tomatoes; or cherry or grape tomatoes,...
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Crispy Salmon With Bulgur

Bulgur is the canned margarita of grains—she’s ready to party, fast. “It’s one of the original convenience foods,” says Abra Berens, author of the wonderful new grain-and-bean-focused cookbook Grist. This isn’t brown rice you have to cook for 45 agonizing minutes. To cook bulgur, the name for parboiled and dried wheat berries, just rehydrate the grain (fine or medium grind) by covering it in boiling water and letting it sit for about 10 minutes. In this recipe, the grains get dressed up with a few herbs and served with fish and fennel for a simple dinner. Plan ahead and make a double batch of the mustard dressing to use as a sauce to serve with proteins or brighten up sturdy greens.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy