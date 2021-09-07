This Meal Prep Trick Makes Eating My Greens So Easy

This is an easy Napa cabbage–based kimchi recipe that also makes use of any end-of-the-week crunchy veggie scraps you might have in the fridge—think bruised fennel bulbs, leftover cauliflower florets, and radishes that may have seen better days. Everything gets coated in a spicy gochugaru paste before the kimchi is packed into jars and fermented at room temperature until it’s perfectly tangy. (To make this recipe vegan, substitute fish sauce with 1 Tbsp. soy sauce, 2 tsp. white miso, and 1 tsp. water whisked together in a small bowl.) Burp your kimchi baby daily to let any built-up gases release, and give it a taste to see how the flavor gets tangier by the day. Once you’re happy with the results, store the jars in the fridge and you’ll have a spicy sidekick for grain bowls, eggs, and stews for weeks to come. Use it in any recipe that calls for kimchi, such as Inside–Out Kimchi Grilled Cheese, Kimchi Lentil Stew With Poached Eggs, and Kimchi–Sweet Potato Fritters. —Diana Yen.

