Rutgers women's soccer sweeps weekend series
The Rutgers women’s soccer team cruised to a 6-0 victory against Monmouth and a 5-0 win against La Salle on Friday and Sunday, respectively. The matchup against the Hawks (4-2, 0-0) marks the Scarlet Knights' (4-0, 0-0) first match away from Piscataway, giving Monmouth its first loss of the season. The Friday game was supposed to be played at Yurcak Field at 7 p.m. but was moved to 3 p.m. in West Long Branch due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.dailytargum.com
