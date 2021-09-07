CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Turkey sees positive momentum in talks to repair ties with UAE

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pDuwI_0bobL8hf00
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives to attend the G20 meeting of foreign and development ministers in Matera, Italy, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

ANKARA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday there was a positive momentum in Turkey's discussions with the United Arab Emirates to end a years-long rift and that ties could come back on track if the momentum was maintained.

The regional rivals have held a series of contacts in recent weeks to ease tensions which fueled conflicts including Libya's war. While political differences remain, they are expected to focus on building economic ties and de-escalating their rift. read more

Cavusoglu told broadcaster NTV ties between the two countries could be normalised if there are reciprocal steps and conditions are right.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Turkey, Egypt pledge further talks to normalise ties after 2nd round

ANKARA/CAIRO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Turkey and Egypt agreed on Wednesday to continue talks to repair and eventually normalise strained ties after wrapping up a second round of discussions meant to address differences, the two countries said in a joint statement. The talks were held in Ankara over two days...
WORLD
informnny.com

Turkey aims to improve ties with Egypt, UAE

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey continued on Tuesday to reach out to regional rivals Egypt and the United Arab Emirates in a renewed bid to mend frayed ties that have stoked regional tensions. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said his country was taking “positive steps” to improve relations as Turkish and...
MIDDLE EAST
sandiegouniontribune.com

Turkey talks with UN over returning Syrian refugees

ISTANBUL — Turkey is working with the U.N.’s refugee agency to repatriate Syrians to their home country, the Turkish foreign minister said Sunday. His comments are at odds with the UNHCR’s overall policy towards returning migrants to Syria, a country that it still considers too dangerous to send refugees back to.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uae#Turkey#Libya#Momentum#Ntv
Las Vegas Herald

'Czech Republic will not recognise Taliban'

Prague [Czech Republic], September 13 (ANI): The Czech Republic on Sunday said that the country would not recognise the Taliban "under any circumstances". However, the country's Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek added that it will still be necessary to maintain some contacts with the outfit, which last month took control of Afghanistan, Sputnik reported.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Fintech And Fighter Jets: One Year On, UAE-Israel Ties Bear Fruit

A year has passed since Israel and the United Arab Emirates normalised ties in a US-brokered agreement, leading to a raft of deals ranging from tourism and aviation to cutting-edge technology. On September 15, 2020, the UAE became the first Gulf nation to establish formal relations with the Jewish state,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
kfgo.com

Turkey’s current account deficit seen at $570 million in July: Reuters poll

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s current account is expected to record a relatively small deficit of $570 million in July due largely to a partial recovery in tourism revenues, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. For the full year, the median estimate of 11 economists was a $20 billion deficit, with...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Lebanese president wants to resume bailout talks with IMF

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s new government held its first meeting Monday with a call by the president to resume talks with the International Monetary Fund to help kick-start its recovery from one of the world’s worst economic crises in more than a century. The 24-member Cabinet’s most pressing mission over...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Middle East
Arkansas Online

Israeli, Egyptian leaders talk ties, peace

CAIRO -- Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited Egypt on Monday for talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. It was the first official visit by an Israeli premier since 2010, when then-President Hosni Mubarak hosted a summit with Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Less than a year later, a popular uprising toppled Mubarak.
WORLD
wkzo.com

EU says it has no option but to talk to Taliban

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union has no option but to talk to Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers and Brussels will try to coordinate with member governments to organise a diplomatic presence in Kabul, the top EU diplomat said on Tuesday. “The Afghan crisis is not over,” EU foreign policy chief...
POLITICS
Reuters

UAE wants quick trade talks, some deals signed in 6-12 months

DUBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will pursue an aggressive timetable to negotiate economic agreements with eight countries it wants to deepen trade ties with, hoping it can wrap up some of those talks within a year, its trade minister said on Tuesday. The Gulf state, already...
WORLD
Reuters

Algeria, Saudi Arabia discuss OPEC, regional, international issues

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Tuesday discussed coordination within OPEC as well as bilateral, regional and international issues, Algeria’s presidency and the Saudi minister said. Saudi Arabia “is keen to continue coordination and consultation regarding regional and...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Indonesia, UAE launch trade deal talks

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday launched negotiations for a deal to increase the scale of trade and investment between the two nations, senior officials said. The proposal aims to boost two-way trade by up to 10 times from the $2.93 billion recorded in...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Loading resumes at Libya's Ras Lanuf, engineer says

BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The loading of an oil tanker at Libya’s Ras Lanuf terminal resumed on Tuesday after a brief blockage by protesters, an engineer there said. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfali, writing by Angus McDowall, and Louise Heavens)
WORLD
Reuters

Lebanon's information min says Aoun stressed need for IMF and donors

BEIRUT, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Lebanon's information minister George Kordahi said on Monday President Michel Aoun had stressed during the new government's first cabinet meeting Lebanon's need for the International Monetary Fund, The World Bank and donor agencies. Kordahi made his comments while reading a statement from the meeting of...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

U.S., South Korea trade chiefs discuss strengthening supply chain

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, in a meeting on Monday, emphasized the importance of working together to strengthen supply chains, including for semiconductors, the office of the USTR said in a statement. Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

180K+
Followers
207K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy