Turkey sees positive momentum in talks to repair ties with UAE

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives to attend the G20 meeting of foreign and development ministers in Matera, Italy, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

ANKARA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday there was a positive momentum in Turkey's discussions with the United Arab Emirates to end a years-long rift and that ties could come back on track if the momentum was maintained.

The regional rivals have held a series of contacts in recent weeks to ease tensions which fueled conflicts including Libya's war. While political differences remain, they are expected to focus on building economic ties and de-escalating their rift. read more

Cavusoglu told broadcaster NTV ties between the two countries could be normalised if there are reciprocal steps and conditions are right.

