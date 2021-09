Stars are paying tribute to Michael K. Williams following his death. On Sept. 6, the actor's publicist, Marianna Shafran, confirmed the news in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter: "It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss." Williams was well-known for his role as Omar Little on The Wire, which aired from 2002 to 2008 and starred in a number of other projects since, including Lovecraft Country, which earned him an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO