JERSEY SHORE – The Monmouth County SCPA has more than 30 puppies in foster right now that are ready to leave their mothers and need just a couple of weeks in a home. The SCPA provides everything you need. A short commitment is all they ask for. It’s OK if other pets or children are in the home. It would be ideal, but not required, if someone is home all the time.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO