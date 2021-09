After the departures of The Office and Friends, Netflix subscribers have been looking forward to 2022, when the streaming service would be adding another iconic comedy to its roster for the first time. It was announced quite a while ago that January 2022 would see the arrival of Seinfeld, with all 180 episodes of the classic sitcom hitting Netflix at once. Well, on Wednesday morning, Netflix surprised everyone by announcing a much earlier arrival for Seinfeld.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO