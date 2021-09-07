CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Ad of the Day: Life without Ikea depicted in 90s reality show

By Amy Houston
The Drum
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill a generation that doesn’t know life without Ikea survive in a house from the past? Six reality show contestants found out in a Big Brother-style show dubbed ‘Trapped in the 90s’. Blurring the line between reality, fiction and advertising, the series was created by McCann Spain in celebration of...

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Nostalgic Design Reality Shows

To celebrate its 25th year in Spain, IKEA created a reality show series called Atrapados en los 90s (Trapped in the 90s) that gives contestants a newfound appreciation for all the modern conveniences that the brand offers. The show features contestants who were born after the 1990s and they were specifically selected because they've "never known life without IKEA."
TV & VIDEOS
The Drum

Creative Works: 10 of the best ads of the week from Ikea to Bumble

At The Drum, we believe great work deserves recognition and that talented creatives should get their share of reverence for the hard work they put in. So each week we will update our hall of fame, celebrating the 10 best ads from our Creative Works section. Welcome, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite!
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Inside Issa Rae’s Newest Reality Show, “Sweet Life: Los Angeles”

The world of Black reality television is slowly evolving, thanks to people like Issa Rae, who called it from the beginning. Perhaps the only woman to have cracked the code and raised the bar tremendously is Mona Scott Young of the Love & HipHop franchise. The story of Mona Scott Young’s domination of this area of television begins with that of rapper Jim Jones and dates all the way back to 2006. Jones was to shoot a reality show dubbed Keeping Up with the Joneses, alongside his long-term girlfriend Chrissy Lampkin. Soon enough, Jones’ then-manager Yandy Smith presented the idea to Young, who further developed it to include cast members close to the couple. Thanks to the genius of Young’s camp, Love & HipHop grew from New York and bore shows with the same name in Atlanta, Miami, and Hollywood. The success of the franchise has seen cast members catapult into the limelight, launch businesses and record massive sales.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Advertising#Spanish
asapland.com

Michael Bisping Will Host Reality Show on Netflix

Netflix will feature the reality show of the Charlize Theron. A host of the show is newly introduced UFC Hall of Famer. Yes, Upcoming Netflix reality show will be host by Michael Bisping. Recently, He is got the entry in UFC Hall of Fame. Bisping is not in the ring since 2017. But he is busy with the fighting competitions.
TV & VIDEOS
energy941.com

Dixie D’Amelio on New Reality Show

Dixie D’Amelio started by posting a few videos and has quickly turned into a content powerhouse. Her work ethic has been the driving force behind her explosive growth on TikTok and YouTube. It has opened the door for her family’s new reality TV show, her own podcast, several modeling contracts, and now music.
TV & VIDEOS
KRDO

Erase or embrace: How should TV shows and movies depict the pandemic?

When “Locked Down” premiered in January, it provoked eye rolls from critics. Telling the story of a couple whose imminent separation is put on hold by a stay-at-home order, it was among the first movies to be entirely written and filmed during the Covid-19 pandemic. As its title suggests, the...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
IKEA
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Marketing
femalefirst.co.uk

Claire Sweeney feels like reality show 'guinea pig'

Claire Sweeney thinks she's a reality TV "guines pig"- after appearing on the first series of both 'Strictly' and 'Celebrity Big Brother'. Claire Sweeney has joked she's a reality show "guinea pig". The 50-year-old presenter was a contestant on the first series of both 'Celebrity Big Brother' and 'Strictly Come...
CELEBRITIES
The Drum

Level up: why Channel 4 is rebooting GamesMaster as a social-first show

Channel 4 is set to bring back gaming-based competitive show GamesMaster in a partnership with Facebook. The show, which has been off screens for 23 years, pits celebrities against one another in a series of challenges in various video games across multiple genres. The partnership will see the new shows...
VIDEO GAMES
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Princess Charlotte Is Facing a Big Milestone as She Returns to School

Like so many across the globe, the British Royal family is getting ready for a new school year, which means Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be on their way to Thomas’s Battersea school in South-West London before we know it. It’s hard to believe that the two young royals are growing up right before our eyes. And with each year comes new challenges for the siblings to meet. But this year, it looks like the 6-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton will definitely be adjusting to some major milestones.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy