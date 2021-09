Michigan is only projected to have 0.1% more jobs in 2028 than it had in 2018 – about 3,000 added positions. But trends vary widely based on the job. While some categories of work are expected to decline in number of jobs, others are projected to see major growth. Michigan has calculated long-term job projections for more than 700 occupations, from fashion designers to telemarketers.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO