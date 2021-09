Sterling remains the king among major currencies year-to-date thanks to its immediate vaccination landmark at the start of the year, but despite its latest rebound, buying pressures have been inadequate to drive it above the 1.3900 – 1.4000 resistance territory over the past month. With one week to go until the next Bank of England’s policy meeting and investors being lost between optimism for monetary tightening and fears of slowing economic growth, this week’s data could be crucial to build some hawkishness. UK employment data will feature the calendar on Tuesday, followed by CPI inflation on Wednesday and retail sales on Friday, all due at 06:00 GMT.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO