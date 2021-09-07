CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Charlotte Drops Road Match to No. 12 South Carolina

By Official Site of the 49ers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C.— Monday night at Stone Stadium, a goal 45-seconds into the match set the early tone for No. 12, South Carolina, as the Gamecocks (5-0-0) knocked off Niners (3-2-0). Gamecocks were owning the top of the 18-yard box in shots (14-10), shots-on-goal (7-4), (6-4) in corner kicks, but even where it truly mattered, in saves (3-3). The deciding factor in the match turned out to be South Carolina notching two goals late in the game to give them a lead by three.

