Charlotte Drops Road Match to No. 12 South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C.— Monday night at Stone Stadium, a goal 45-seconds into the match set the early tone for No. 12, South Carolina, as the Gamecocks (5-0-0) knocked off Niners (3-2-0). Gamecocks were owning the top of the 18-yard box in shots (14-10), shots-on-goal (7-4), (6-4) in corner kicks, but even where it truly mattered, in saves (3-3). The deciding factor in the match turned out to be South Carolina notching two goals late in the game to give them a lead by three.