Four leaders of a pro-democracy group that organised the annual Tiananmen Square commemorations in Hong Kong have been arrested and accused of being "foreign agents".The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China said four members, including advocate and politician Chow Hang Tung, were arrested during the early hours of Wednesday.The arrests were reportedly made under the country's controversial national security law that was implemented in 2020. Under the law, crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces are punishable by a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.The alliance is known for organising candlelight vigils for...

