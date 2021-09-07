CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA Mars Photos Show How Perseverance Rover Made History by Collecting First Martian Sample

By Robert Lea
 8 days ago
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson described the rover sampling the first core sample ever drilled from an alien world as a "momentous achievement."

healththoroughfare.com

Astronomers Intercept “Really Clear Signals” Coming From Earth-Like Exoplanet That’s Located “Next-Door” to Us

Astronomers had always been hoping to intercept signals coming from advanced alien species. Exoplanets that have similar traits to Earth are likely the ideal places for finding life, but unfortunately, none of us won’t probably be around anymore until humanity is eventually able to physically travel to such planets. According...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Rare fossilised dinosaur skin reveals for first time what famous carnivore really looked like

Scientists have analysed the well-preserved skin of one of the “strangest carnivorous dinosaurs ever discovered” in unprecedented detail and found that its complex coat was made up of different patterns of scales and studs.Since the outer parts of prehistoric animals decompose easily and leave behind very little evidence in the form of fossils, the researchers said the specimen in question, discovered initially in 1984 in the Chubut Province of Patagonia in Argentina, was “remarkable”.According to the researchers, the scaly skin of this carnivorous dinosaur Carnotaurus sastrei is the most completely preserved of any theropod — a group of hollow-boned, two-legged...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

NASA Upped the Chance of Asteroid Bennu Slamming Into Earth – Putting the Odds in Perspective

Two statisticians put into perspective the chances of asteroid Bennu striking Earth in the next 300 years. Even Harry Stamper would probably like these odds. Recently NASA updated its forecast of the chances that the asteroid Bennu, one of the two most hazardous known objects in our solar system, will hit Earth in the next 300 years. New calculations put the odds at 1 in 1,750, a figure slightly higher than previously thought.
ASTRONOMY
newsbrig.com

Spaceflight will be ferrying payloads from Orbit Fab, GeoJump to lunar orbit next year – News Brig

The Seattle-based company will be delivering payload using its propulsive transfer vehicle, Sherpa EScape, or Sherpa-ES, the latest iteration of Sherpa vehicles that the company has been testing for the past few years. The Sherpa essentially acts as last-mile space transportation, deploying payload to customers’ desired orbits after reaching outer space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
click orlando

Inspiration4 timeline: From wakeup to orbiting Earth

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The world is preparing to watch four non-professionals become astronauts after launching from Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday night. Until recently NASA hadn’t launched humans from Florida since 2011 but last year, thanks to Elon Musk’s company SpaceX, astronauts began launching from Kennedy Space Center once again. Now, SpaceX will try to usher in a new era of human spaceflight with the Inspiration4 mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Houston Chronicle

NASA astronaut to spend a year in space

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei is extending his stay on the International Space Station. Vande Hei and Russian cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov had planned to fly home this fall, but NASA announced Tuesday that their trip would be extended to March 2022. It’s being lengthened so the Russian space agency Roscosmos...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dailygalaxy.com

“The Yeti” –A Monster Galaxy Accidentally Discovered at Dawn of the Universe

In 2019, astronomers accidentally discovered the faint, shimmering blob of a monster galaxy cloaked in dust and a lot of mystery in the early universe. Like a cosmic Yeti, the scientific community generally regarded these galaxies as folklore, given the lack of evidence of their existence, but astronomers in the United States and Australia managed to snap a picture of the beast for the first time. The discovery provides new insights into the some of the biggest galaxies in the universe.
ASTRONOMY
parabolicarc.com

ASI and Qascom to Bring Italy and Galileo Navigation System to the Moon

ROME (ASI PR) — Finding the best route for lunar orbit and easy parking on the Moon is the goal of NEIL (Navigation Early Investigation on Lunar surface) GNSS receiver with Software Defined Radio (SDR) technology. The creation of NEIL, named in honor of Neil Armstrong, the first man to touch the lunar soil, is at the center of an agreement between the Italian Space Agency (ASI) and NASA linked to the CLPS 19-D mission (NASA missions with contributions commercial and private of an experimental nature) with which the American space agency has planned to land with a lander in the Mare Crisium basin in 2023. [Editor’s Note: This is Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lander mission.]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 13 September, 2021 - Back to Microgravity Research After Trio fo Spacewalks

The Expedition 65 crew is back on microgravity research aboard the International Space Station today after kicking off September with three spacewalks in less than two weeks. International astronauts Akihiko Hoshide and Thomas Pesquet relaxed Monday morning following their six-hour and 54-minute spacewalk on Sunday to install a modification kit on the station's Port-4 (P4) truss structure. The Commander from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) then joined the ESA (European Space Agency) Flight Engineer for standard health checks that take place after the strenuous spacewalks.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Science Focus

Top 10: Heaviest spacecraft

Getting to space: it ain’t easy – each kilogram needs an estimated 32,900,000 joules of energy just to reach low Earth orbit. The cost associated with this energy is enormous, so every kilogram counts. Costs have been dropping over time – 2020’s Falcon Heavy launch cost $950/kg (£685/kg), whereas the 1981 Space Shuttle launch cost a whopping £85,216/kg (£61,467/kg) – but space agencies still work hard to keep the mass of their spacecraft to an absolute minimum.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Union-Recorder

OUR SPACE: Perseverance grabs a piece of Mars

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try again. The Perseverance Rover, our newest Mars rover, has a huge list of tasks to accomplish, and one of the most important ones is gathering samples of Mars that will be retrieved by an upcoming mission and returned to Earth for study. It’s not picking up any random rock, either. When you’re looking for life on another planet whose surface has been pretty much sterilized by harsh radiation for eons you need to dig a little deeper — check the inside of rocks for fossil evidence or maybe even some hardy organisms that survive within the shelter of the rock surrounding it.
ASTRONOMY
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

