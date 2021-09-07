NASA Mars Photos Show How Perseverance Rover Made History by Collecting First Martian Sample

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try again. The Perseverance Rover, our newest Mars rover, has a huge list of tasks to accomplish, and one of the most important ones is gathering samples of Mars that will be retrieved by an upcoming mission and returned to Earth for study. It’s not picking up any random rock, either. When you’re looking for life on another planet whose surface has been pretty much sterilized by harsh radiation for eons you need to dig a little deeper — check the inside of rocks for fossil evidence or maybe even some hardy organisms that survive within the shelter of the rock surrounding it.

