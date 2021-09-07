CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams found dead in NYC apartment

By Staff
radionwtn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Michael K. Williams, known for his role as Omar Little in the HBO series “The Wire,” was found dead in his New York City apartment on Monday afternoon. He was 54. Williams was found dead at about 2 p.m. EDT, according to the New York City Police Department. Authorities found Williams in his apartment, located in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Williams’ longtime representative, Marianna Shafran, confirmed the news in a statement: “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.”

www.radionwtn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Simone Biles tells Congress 'entire system' enabled Nassar abuse

Olympic gymnastics star Simone Biles on Wednesday blamed the “entire system” for enabling the abuse by disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. In emotional testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Biles said that she didn’t want another young athlete to experience the horror that she and hundreds of other gymnasts endured.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

California Governor Newsom defeats Republican recall effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 15 (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday handily beat back a Republican campaign to oust him from office, sending a decisive message that voters in the deeply Democratic state supported his policies for tackling COVID-19, immigration and crime. Newsom, who won his first term in...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
CBS News

Putin forced to self-isolate as COVID hits his inner circle

Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday. The announcement came in the Kremlin's readout of Putin's phone call with the Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael K Williams
Person
Kenneth Williams
Reuters

Biden enlisting Disney, Microsoft CEOs in push for vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet on Wednesday with U.S. CEOs and other top business leaders as he pushes companies to require workers to be inoculated amid a surge in COVID-19 infections among the unvaccinated. Participants in the meeting include the chief executives of Walt...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy