Michael K. Williams Dead: Stars Pay Tribute to Iconic Actor

By Hilton Hater
The Hollywood Gossip
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael K. Williams is dead at the age of 54. As previously reported, the five-time Emmy Awards nominee was found by his nephew inside of his Brooklyn apartment on Sunday. According to The New York Post, drug paraphernalia was also discovered on the scene -- although no official cause of death has been established.

