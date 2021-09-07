CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin, Moderna, Tesla, Boeing, And 'The Dogecoin Wife:' 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From Labor Day Weekend

By Madhukumar Warrier
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
There has been no dearth of interesting news from the technology, cryptocurrency and corporate sectors despite the long Labor Day weekend. Here is a quick roundup of the top five stories that investors may have missed.

1. El Salvador Buys Bitcoin Ahead Of Making It Legal Lender: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is officially a legal tender in El Salvador beginning Tuesday and ahead of that, late Monday, the country's President Nayib Bukele announced that the country has purchased nearly $21 million worth of the apex cryptocurrency, in first such move anywhere in the world.

2. Elon Musk “Likes” Dogecoin's Wife: Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk apparently ‘likes’ meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin’s (CRYPTO: DOGE) ‘wife,’ Wifedoge (CRYPTO: WIFEDOGE), which jumped over 3,000% in a single day to exceed a market capitalization of $2.32 million last week. However, the altcoin failed to stay the course and its capitalization plunged to $301,406 within two days.

3. Moderna Boosters Could Face Delay: Moderna Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 booster shot may not be rolled out in the week of Sept. 20 as the company is yet to submit the required data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to U.S. President Joe Biden's Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci. However, the Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)-BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) booster shot is on track as the companies have submitted the necessary data.

4. Musk Agrees With Cathie Wood’s $3,000 Tesla Price Target: Elon Musk said he agrees with Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest’s $3,000 price target for Tesla by 2025, provided the electric vehicle maker executes “really well.” Tesla currently trades at $733 per share.

5. Boeing Woes Continue: Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) may not be able to deliver the 787 Dreamliner jets until at least late October as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has rejected that the company’s recent proposal to inspect them.

Meanwhile, European budget airline Ryanair Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY), one of Boeing’s biggest customers, said it has terminated talks with the aircraft manufacturer over the purchase of 737 Max 10 jets due to differences over pricing.

What Else: Among other stories from the weekend, investors would want to check out the Benzinga EV week in review, the week ahead in Biotech, why the National Football League (NFL) has banned teams from selling sponsorships to cryptocurrency trading firms or non fungilble tokens (NFTs), and Olympic gold medal-winning heavyweight wrestler Gable Stevenson reportedly joining World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE).

In addition, Walt Disney Co.’s (NYSE: DIS) new Marvel Cinematic Universe release “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” grossed $71.4 million during the Labor Day weekend, surpassing the Labor Day opening record of $30.6 million set by “Halloween” in 2007 and Wood's firm Ark Invest has completely divested its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA).

