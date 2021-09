From the rise of Playtika to the blockbuster listing of Bumble, IPO listings have dominated the world of finance this year, and it’s not a surprise. As businesses clamour for capital and the global financial market becomes all the more accessible, would-be investors are keen to get in early and back a winner. In fact, the record number of IPOs listed in 2021 has seen the ball firmly placed in the investor’s court, but just what is an IPO and what does the Initial Public Offering process actually involve?

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO