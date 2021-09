If you’re looking to exercise more from home but you don’t want to get bored, you absolutely need this NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle. One of the best Peloton alternatives out there right now, Best Buy currently has it on sale at $1,600, saving you $200 off the usual price. Including a 1 year membership to iFit, it’s a great value and a way to enjoy trainer-led workouts from around the globe, ensuring that cycling at home is far more interesting than the traditional methods. It even comes with a three-pound dumbbell that you can incorporate into your workout. Snap it up now while stocks last.

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO