Video Games

Alan Wake remaster to use Control engine and raytracing

By Mark Tyson
HEXUS.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, retail listings for Alan Wake Remastered were spotted on Rakuten Taiwan. Spotted by Twitter's Wario 64, these listings appear to have been removed. However, it wasn't a data error, rather a date error, as games industry analyst Daniel Ahmad confirmed on the thread that the remaster "will be announced next week". It isn't a great surprise to see this remaster surface again, as it was spotted on an Epic Games Store update in June.

