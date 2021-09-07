CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roche's Spark Therapeutics, NeuExcell Join Forces To Develop Huntington's Disease Gene Therapy

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YptGx_0bobHclG00
  • Privately-held NeuExcell Therapeutics has collaborated with Spark Therapeutics to develop a treatment for Huntington's Disease (HD).
  • Spark Therapeutics is a part of Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY).
  • Under the deal, Spark Therapeutics has the option to license the exclusive worldwide rights of NeuExcell's HD program.
  • Under the Option, NeuExcell said it is eligible to receive upfront, license fees, R&D, and sales milestone payments up to about $190 million, plus product royalties.
  • Under terms, Spark Therapeutics will get access to NeuExcell's proprietary neuro-regenerative gene therapy platform and capabilities.
  • NeuExcell's research team will collaborate closely with Spark Therapeutics to advance the program.
  • Price Action: RHHBY shares closed at $49.75 on Friday.

