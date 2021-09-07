CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida accounts for nearly a quarter of new U.S. COVID-19 deaths

By Peter Weber
August was Florida's deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a new batch of delayed COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, Florida lost more than 6,600 people to the coronavirus in August, an average of 213 deaths a day. The newest seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in Florida, 346, amounts to 23 percent of the 1,498 deaths recorded in the entire U.S. each day, according COVID-19 data compiled by The Washington Post.

Melody Silva
8d ago

gee I wonder why.? do you think it has anything to do with the governor? oh that's right vaccines and masks don't work. so keep on going Florida it's only going to get worse

Washington Post

Florida landlord says tenants must get the covid vaccine: ‘You don’t want to get vaccinated? You have to move’

Jasmine Irby was leaving her two-bedroom apartment in South Florida last month when she noticed a letter from the management company taped to her door. It read: “As of August 15th, all new tenants must show proof of vaccination before moving in. … Existing tenants must show proof of vaccination before leases are renewed.” The policy, the notice stated, also applied to building employees.
reviewjournal.com

Nevada sees biggest 1-day jump in new COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22

Nevada on Friday reported the highest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases in nearly eight months as recent declines in most other longer-range state COVID-19 metrics stalled, according to state data. The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,552 new cases over the preceding day, the highest one-day...
madison

Wisconsin reports 32 new COVID-19 deaths

Wisconsin reported 32 COVID-19 deaths Thursday, the largest daily total in nearly seven months, after hospitalizations of patients with the coronavirus topped 1,000 this week for the first time since early January. The 32 newly reported deaths occurred over the past month, as is always the case with such reports...
Beach Beacon

COVID-19 cases decrease in Florida: Death toll climbs to 48,772

For the second week in a row, Florida Department of Health reported fewer new COVID-19 cases; however, the opposite is true for deaths with an increase of nearly 2,500 for the week of Sept. 3-9. DOH reported 100,012 new cases, or 14,287 a day, for the week bringing the cumulative...
duboiscountyfreepress.com

One death; 80 new Covid-19 cases

Over the weekend, the Indiana State Department of Health recorded another death in Dubois County. This brings the total up to 123 since the pandemic started. Along with the additional death, the state recorded 80 new cases in Dubois County bringing the total up to 7,438. The age range of...
wbap.com

Report: Children Account for 22% of All New COVID-19 Cases

Dallas/Fort Worth – As new daily COVID-19 cases continue to soar across Texas and nationwide, the American Academy of Pediatrics on Tuesday said that children now account for 22% of new cases in the U.S. In many cases children showed symptoms just days after started school, a testament highly infectious...
abc7amarillo.com

Nearly 400 new cases, 3 deaths on Amarillo's Tuesday COVID-19 report card

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — After a relatively mild start to the week's COVID-19 statistics on Monday, the COVID-19 report from Amarillo officials on Tuesday showed nearly 400 more cases. The final COVID-19 report card of August showed another 386 cases in the city, as well as another three deaths. When...
Washington Examiner

Jimmy Kimmel turns Florida COVID-19 deaths into a punchline

Remember in 2017 when a tearful Jimmy Kimmel used his late-night television program to shill for the Affordable Care Act?. His weepy activism even earned him the title “America’s conscience.”. Remember in 2015 when Kimmel struggled to hold back tears as he informed viewers Cecil the Lion had been killed...
NBC Miami

Florida's COVID-19 Death Toll Increases by Over 1,300 to 45,909

Florida's COVID-19 death toll increased by more than 1,300 Thursday, bringing the total since last March to over 45,900. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put Florida's death toll at 45,909 Thursday, after reporting a total of 44,571 on Wednesday. The 1,338 deaths occurred in previous days or weeks but are added to the total as they're confirmed.
