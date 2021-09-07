CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Blue Marc Guehi Makes Admission Following Chelsea Departure

By Nick Emms
 8 days ago

Former Blue Marc Guehi has admitted that he feels that he has made the right decision to leave Chelsea and join Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window.

The defender departed Stamford Bridge after a successful loan spell at Swansea City and made his debut against his former club in a 3-0 loss.

Speakin to Goal, Guehi discussed his Chelsea departure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XREIv_0bobHXIV00
SIPA USA

"It wasn't an easy decision for me to leave Chelsea," Guehi said. "I was at the club for so long - since I was seven years old. I am extremely grateful for everyone who has helped me get so far and it's because of them that I'm here.

"I felt like it was the right decision for me to move to Palace. I wanted to play regular football at a high level in the Premier League and test myself to see how far I can go. I think I will really improve myself."

Guehi joined several Cobham Academy graduates to leave the club in the summer alongside Tino Livramento, Fikayo Tomori, Dynel Simeu, Tino Anjorin and others.

Guehi would have found playing time limited as Trevoh Chalobah was promoted to the first team in a competitive defensive position, so opted to join Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace side.

Chelsea have a buy-back clause and sell-on fee inserted in the deal so could see Guehi return to the club in the future.

