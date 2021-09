Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday introduced a new ordinance that would allow the city to file lawsuits and go after gang members' and leaders' assets. The ordinance, which the Chicago Tribune reports could allow fines as high as $10,000 for each offense and give courts the ability to seize “any property that is directly or indirectly used or intended for use in any manner to facilitate street gang-related activity," was introduced during a City Council meeting.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO