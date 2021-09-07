Givaudan exec spotlights “holistic growth” of alternative protein development as new European hub opens
07 Sep 2021 --- Givaudan has expanded its global protein innovation network with a new Protein Hub at its flagship Zurich Innovation Centre (ZIC) in Kemptthal, Switzerland. Speaking exclusively to FoodIngredientsFirst, Thomas Ullram, innovation director savory Europe, Givaudan Taste & Wellbeing Division, explains how the Swiss flavor giant is driving the development of meat and fish alternatives from a holistic perspective.www.foodingredientsfirst.com
