Givaudan exec spotlights “holistic growth” of alternative protein development as new European hub opens

The Revolt project develops a communications platform aimed at creating an open-source alternative of the proprietary Discord messenger. Like Discord, Revolt is focused on creating platforms for organizing communication between communities and groups with common interests. Revolt allows you to run your own communication server at its facilities and, if necessary, ensure its integration with a website or communicate using available client applications. For fast server deployment, a container image for Docker is offered.

