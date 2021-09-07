CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Givaudan exec spotlights “holistic growth” of alternative protein development as new European hub opens

Food Ingredients First
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article07 Sep 2021 --- Givaudan has expanded its global protein innovation network with a new Protein Hub at its flagship Zurich Innovation Centre (ZIC) in Kemptthal, Switzerland. Speaking exclusively to FoodIngredientsFirst, Thomas Ullram, innovation director savory Europe, Givaudan Taste & Wellbeing Division, explains how the Swiss flavor giant is driving the development of meat and fish alternatives from a holistic perspective.

www.foodingredientsfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food Ingredients First

Givaudan, Bühler & Migros lead cell-based meat charge with joint Cultured Food Innovation Hub

15 Sep 2021 --- Givaudan, Bühler and Migros Industrie have joined forces to accelerate the development and market penetration of new cell-based meat products. To help grow start-ups in the field, the industry titans have formed a new entity – The Cultured Food Innovation Hub – located in The Valley in Kemptthal, a “hotbed of innovation and technology” just outside of Zurich.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Gorillas Appoints New Top Execs, Eyes Global Growth Strategy

The on-demand last-mile delivery company Gorillas Technologies said Wednesday it has appointed a new chief operating officer, a new chief financial officer and a new chief people officer to support a new global growth strategy. The Berlin-based company, which earlier this year made its U.S. debut in New York, said...
BUSINESS
perfumerflavorist.com

Givaudan Launches Protein Hub at Zurich Innovation Center

Givaudan has announced the expansion of its global protein innovation network with a new Protein Hub at its flagship Zurich innovation center in Kemptthal, Switzerland. The Protein Hub builds on Givaudan’s expertise in taste, texture, colors, proteins and ingredients, and provides the experts, technologies and equipment to help accelerate the development of alternative proteins.
INDUSTRY
Food Navigator

‘Alternative proteins are moving in all directions… it’s becoming like a jungle out there’: Givaudan discusses its new Protein Hub launch

The Swiss company’s new Protein Hub aims to provide experts and technology to accelerate alternative protein development, Thomas Ullram, Innovation Director Savoury Europe at Givaudan Taste & Wellbeing Division, tells FoodNavigator. Ullram told us the alternative protein market is quickly evolving beyond the ubiquitous soy and pea. Today’s manufactures are...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Protein#Spotlights#European#Zic#Swiss#The Protein Hub#Dutch#Ce Delft#Matrix Meats#Apac Protein Innovation
Food Navigator

Provectus Algae to start producing 'high-performance' red food coloring from algae to support the alternative protein market

Provectus Algae – an Australian startup developing an automated growing platform it claims can unlock algae’s potential as a source of high-value ingredients – is building a large-scale manufacturing facility in Noosaville, Australia, that will start to produce a “high-performance" red food coloring "to support the alternative protein market" later this year.
INDUSTRY
WNMT AM 650

ADM launches flavour production facility in China to meet growing demand

BEIJING (Reuters) – U.S. grain merchant Archer-Daniels-Midland Co said on Wednesday that it had launched a new flavour production facility in China to meet growing demand for beverages and healthy foods. The new facility – ADM Food Technology (Pinghu) Co Ltd, located in the eastern province of Zhejiang and about...
INDUSTRY
TrendHunter.com

Meat Alternative Development Facilities

UK-based meat-free alternative brand Quorn has announced that it will be opening a culinary development center in Dallas, Texas. This new development represents a major move to claim space within the vegan chicken category, allowing Quorn to accelerate innovation in North America. According to the company, developers will use the...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Switzerland
Country
Singapore
MySanAntonio

Plug Power opening new European headquarters in Dusseldorf

Fuel cell maker Plug Power is expanding its presence in Europe with a new 70,000-square-foot operations and research center in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia that will employ 60 people by mid-2022. Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh announced the plans in a meeting in Washington, D.C. with Andreas...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MyChesCo

Corteva Agriscience Signs Agreement with Gaïago to Develop and Distribute Biofungicide Solutions Globally

WILMINGTON, DE — Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) and Gaïago, a biotechnology company, announced recently a multi-year agreement to validate, develop and commercialize biofungicides for farmers worldwide. Through the agreement, Corteva Agriscience receives an exclusive, global testing license and associated optional commercial rights for a novel biofungicide technology that can help...
AGRICULTURE
Food Ingredients First

Kerry completes US$1B Niacet purchase to create “world-leading food protection and preservation platform”

14 Sep 2021 --- Kerry has completed the acquisition of Niacet, which was previously announced in June, as Kerry seeks to strengthen its food protection and preservation strategy. Niacet is a key player in preservation, and its business complements Kerry’s extensive portfolio of food protection and preservation technologies and processes.
BUSINESS
linuxtoday.com

Revolt project develops an open source alternative to the Discord platform

The Revolt project develops a communications platform aimed at creating an open-source alternative of the proprietary Discord messenger. Like Discord, Revolt is focused on creating platforms for organizing communication between communities and groups with common interests. Revolt allows you to run your own communication server at its facilities and, if necessary, ensure its integration with a website or communicate using available client applications. For fast server deployment, a container image for Docker is offered.
TECHNOLOGY
Food Ingredients First

Ingredion and S&W Seed company enter supply agreement for US stevia production

10 Sep 2021 --- Ingredion and S&W Seed Company have entered into an exclusive US stevia pilot production supply agreement. Under the terms of the deal, S&W will leverage its proprietary stevia plant portfolio and production techniques to supply Ingredion shoand its PureCircle by Ingredion stevia subsidiary. “S&W has developed...
BUSINESS
Food Ingredients First

Weekly Roundup: Oterra edges forward in Diana Food’s natural coloring deal, Planteneers extends vegan range

10 Sep 2021 --- This week in industry news, Oterra has revealed that both parties have signed the transactional agreement in line with its intent to acquire Diana Food’s natural food coloring business. Hilton Food Group agreed to acquire the remaining 50 percent of its joint venture (JV) with partner Dalco Food. CHS Inc. is on track to expand its soybean oil refining capacity at its Mankato processing plant in the US, and Nomad Foods announced its plans to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions significantly.
INDUSTRY
beincrypto.com

IOTA Foundation Selected to Develop European Blockchain Network

The IOTA Foundation was selected as one of seven contractors to design distributed ledger technology (DLT) for a European blockchain network. Consequently, the IOTA Foundation will participate in the first phase of the EU blockchain pre-commercial procurement process. Participants will design new DLT solutions improving the scalability, energy efficiency and security of the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (EBSI).
TECHNOLOGY
Food Ingredients First

Ingredion unveils North American facility to support plant-based protein development

08 Sep 2021 --- Ingredion has expanded its Canadian manufacturing assets in Vanscoy, Saskatchewan. The opening of its new production facility marks increased capabilities for pulse flours and concentrates sustainably sourced from North American farms. The added capacity at the plant, along with a new proprietary process, will enable food...
AGRICULTURE
marketresearchtelecast.com

ARM alternative: Apple develops RISC-V hardware

A job advertisement at Apple indicates that the company is researching processors with computing cores that rely on the open-source RISC-V architecture. Obviously, it is specifically about individual function blocks, for example for AI tasks that run parallel to the usual ARM CPU cores. According to Apple is looking for...
COMPUTERS
GreenBiz

How mushrooms are capping the alternative proteins market

Fungi-focused food startups are starting to sprout almost overnight. New producers are finding innovative ways to supply the growing market for alternative proteins, alongside plant-based burgers, sausages and "chicken" nugget substitutes made from soy, pea or other proteins. Fermenting the root-like spores of specific mushrooms (using the same, age-old process...
AGRICULTURE
Worcester Business Journal

SCIEX launches new software and protein analysis system

Framingham biotech company SCIEX on Wednesday announced the launch of two new initiatives, a software and a capillary electrophoresis system. The Biologics Explorer software enables customers to access high-resolution protein characterization data, which can assist pharmaceutical researchers and companies. The new program builds off SCIEX’s ZenoTOF 7600 system and Molecule Profiler, according to a press release from the company.
FRAMINGHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy