Lord of the Rings 20th Anniversary Stamps Revealed

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years after Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy changed the face of New Zealand's tourism industry, the nation has released a first look at their stamps timed to celebrate the anniversary. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring was released theatrically on December 19, 2001, and went on to earn almost $900 million at the global box office against a budget of $93 million. Its reliance on real locations and practical sets constructed in New Zealand means that many of the most visually memorable spots in Middle Earth, are places fans can visit in the country.

comicbook.com

