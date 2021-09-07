CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Growing uncertainty pushed business confidence down in August

By State House News Service
whdh.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving risen to levels not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic in June and July, business confidence took a step back in August as Massachusetts employers dealt with waves of Delta variant cases, worker shortages and supply chain disruptions, Associated Industries of Massachusetts said. On the zero-to-100 scale of AIM’s...

