If I had asked my colleague and friend Vijay Kumar Thallam 10 years ago about the state of agriculture in Andhra Pradesh, India, the prognosis would have been grim. Soils had been eroded, productivity has plateaued, the costs of cultivation were increasing year after year. Fast-forward to today and the outcomes of The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) 2021 report confirm an equally dire view, but on a global scale: tens of millions of people have joined the ranks of the chronically undernourished over the past five years and a colossal 2.3 billion people lacked year-round access to adequate food in 2020 alone. It’s easy to feel paralyzed in the face of such shocking findings, knowing that behind every figure and statistic is a person, a family, a community.

