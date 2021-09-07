CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Former Labor Sec. Robert Reich criticized lawmakers for ending unemployment payments for millions, a move leading progressives declined to oppose

By Tom Porter
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37M9ks_0bobG9GV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TkRCZ_0bobG9GV00
Former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich testifies before the Joint Economic Committee January 16, 2014 in Washington, DC.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

  • Former Labor Sec. Robert Reich criticised lawmakers for ending enhanced unemployment benefits.
  • The cut of the weekly $300 payments came on Labor Day, hitting around 9 million people.
  • The White House argued it was time to end the payments, and few lawmakers opposed it.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

Former US Labor Secretary Robert Reich criticized lawmakers for allowing enhanced benefits for those unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic to expire as of Labor Day.

The enhanced $300 a week unemployment payments ended Monday, with about 9 million Americans affected by the benefit cut, according to the Century Foundation .

"Welcome to America, where lawmakers chose to kick 9 million jobless Americans off unemployment benefits on Labor Day, during a global pandemic," tweeted Reich.

He served as Labor secretary from 1993-1997, during the presidency of Bill Clinton, and is a prominent commentator on social media, where his Facebook posts often rank among the most popular on the site.

"Please explain to me how lawmakers justify kicking 9 million jobless Americans off unemployment benefits starting today?" he also asked.

The program would have required a congressional vote to be extended beyond Labor Day, and the Biden administration did not push to extend it.

President Joe Biden had extended the payments before, as part of his March $1.9 trillion stimulus bill designed to boost the economy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were introduced under President Donald Trump during the height of the pandemic in 2020, and renewed in December then again in March.

Republicans argued against the payments, saying they cut off potential workers for the labor market and hurt small businesses.

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus has continued to spread the US economic recovery has faltered, and hiring stalled, Reuters reported .

Biden administration officials told The New York Times Monday that they believe that new federal assistance programs and an expected hiring surge in the fall would alleviate the impact for the worst-affected.

In a tweet Monday, Jeff Stein, who covers economics for The Washington Post, noted that prominent progressives Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren had not campaigned against the ending of the payments.

He said that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised the issue with the White House, but she did not comment on the issue in her tweets or emails to supporters on Labor Day, instead focusing on encouraging union membership and discussing relief efforts for flooding in her New York City district.

Reich, who is Chancellor's Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, was been named by Time magazine as one of the 10 most effective cabinet secretaries of the 20th century.

He has long been a critic of deregulation and tax cuts as a means to economic growth, instead arguing for what he calls "boost-up" economics, involving federal investment in the economy and in workers.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 17

Is it over yet?
8d ago

20 billion dollars is enough. We have worked the whole time. There are 10 million jobs and 7 million people need one. Our inflation is high enough. No more borrowing. 27 trillion in debt. People need to go to work Were working all around covid and so can the unemployed! We've been doing this 19 mths now it's gonna keep on going so no need to keep paying people to stay home.

Reply(3)
7
Yellow man Magic
8d ago

Now i respect Robert Reich but in the same breath, us working class people can no longer foot the bill for the people on unployment any longer

Reply(1)
2
Related
Washington Post

Memo to Democrats: Lean into ‘soaking the rich’

As much of a disaster as 2020 was, newly released census data show something extraordinary: Despite all the job and income losses associated with the pandemic, poverty actually fell from 2019 to 2020. It happened because of multiple rounds of aid — stimulus payments, enhanced unemployment insurance, and more —...
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

Biden's Vaccine Mandate Is the Latest Sign of the Presidency Becoming a Monarchy

President Joe Biden's national vaccine mandate sparked a lot of debate and set political seismometers jumping even more frantically than usual. Most commentary has focused on two issues: Is forcing people to take vaccines a good idea, and will the courts sign off on the government's authority to do so? Those are great discussions to have, though anything involving "forcing people" should be a non-starter by default. But another important question is raised by the president's gambit to displace the Afghanistan fiasco from the headlines: How, in the United States, can one guy just impose his preferred policies, whether they're good, bad, or indifferent?
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FOXBusiness

AOC threatens to tank infrastructure bill without Dems' $3.5T spending plan: It would 'give me pleasure'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threatened to tank a bipartisan infrastructure bill that's crucial to President Biden's agenda if moderate Democrats manage to decouple it from a sweeping, $3.5 trillion tax and spending bill filled with left-wing priorities. Asked during a question and answer on Instagram whether progressives were prepared to vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
5newsonline.com

Yes, the $300 weekly federal unemployment payment has ended

Throughout much of the COVID-19 pandemic, people who are unemployed have received an additional weekly payment from the federal government. At first, the payment was $600 but it was later reduced to $300. But over Labor Day weekend, nearly 18 months after the start of the pandemic, data from Google...
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Some Republicans urge companies to 'openly rebel' against a new OSHA rule requiring large employers to mandate workers get vaccinated or face weekly testing

Biden announced a new rule requiring large employers to make their workers get vaccinated or face weekly testing. "Are you people trying to start a full on revolt?" said Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw. "Those businesses should openly rebel against any such rule," said Republican Rep. Chip Roy. President Joe Biden...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Reich
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Sec#Mcnamee Getty#The White House#Americans#The Century Foundation#Labor#Republicans#Reuters#The New York Times#The Washington Post#Time
Shore News Network

Democrats Are Going All-In On The Largest Budget In History. Even With Congressional Majorities, Its Passage Is Far From Certain

Congressional committees began meeting Tuesday to formally draft Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget, moving ahead with the sweeping bill that contains much of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda even as its passage remains anything but certain. The bill as contrived could affect Americans at nearly every stage of their lives, from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Business Insider

Business Insider

232K+
Followers
16K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy