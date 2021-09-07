CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Woman From LA Party Where Comedian Fuquan Johnson Died From Apparent Overdose Speaks Out

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles comedy scene and beyond are reeling after comedian Fuquan Johnson was pronounced dead Sep. 3, after an apparent overdose at a party in Venice. Two other people who have not yet been named, also died from the tainted drugs. Comedian Kate Quigley, who was at the party in the Venice house, is hospitalized in critical condition. A fellow comedian shared her message to him on social media.

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

Police Identify Two Other Victims Of Venice, Calif. Drug OD That Claimed Comedian Fuquan Johnson

UPDATED, 4:01 PM: Police have identified comedians Ricky Angeli and Natalie Williamson as the other two victims who died at a Venice, CA, house party over the weekend. They, along with comedian and television writer Fuquan Johnson, are believed to have ingested cocaine laced with the powerful painkiller fentanyl. Comedian Kate Quigley, the other victim of the laced drug, is still alive but said to be lucid only for brief moments, according to her mom. “Thank you everyone for your prayers and positivity. Kate is stable. She still isn’t lucid for more than a moment at a time. We are optimistic that she will...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Tiffany Haddish Gives Emotional Advice After Death of Friends Michael K. Williams And Fuquan Johnson

The recent death of two entertainers after the suspected use of the lethal drug fentanyl has gripped the entertainment world—and hit one star on a personal level. After the deaths of stand-up comedian Fuquan Johnson and Boardwalk Empire star Michael K. Williams, actress Tiffany Haddish, who was friends with both men, had an emotional moment while speaking to TMZ.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
New York State
City
Venice, CA
Popculture

Darius Rucker's Rumored Ex Girlfriend Breaks Silence After Being Hospitalized After Reported Overdose

Darius Rucker's former girlfriend Kate Quigley put her loved ones at ease recently. The model and comedian was one of four individuals who OD'd from cocaine and fentanyl at a house party in the Venice section of LA. Quigley was reportedly found unconscious, per TMZ, and rushed to a nearby hospital where she was listed in critical condition. Her friend, fellow comedian Brian Redban, shared a screenshot of a text message between the two to his Twitter account where Quigley lets him know she's alive but not the best. Redban also posted a picture of himself with Quigley on Twitter, asking his followers to "give love to my dear friend @KateQFunny," along with a sad emoji.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Drugs#La Party#The New York Post#Lapd
The US Sun

Who was Natalie Williamson and what was her cause of death?

AT a Venice house party on September 5, 2021 Natalie Williamson along with three others died in what is being reported as drug overdose. Natalie Williamson, 33 died on Sunday of a fentanyl-laced cocaine overdose in Venice beach, California. How does Natalie Williamson know Kate Quigley?. Comedian and model Kate...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Who else died at the Fuquan Johnson and Kate Quigley party?

ON September 4, 2021, comedian Fuquan Johnson along with two others lost their lives in what appears to be a cocaine laced fentanyl overdose. As more information becomes available, Kate Quigley seems to be the only surviving member of the night as she battles for life in a Los Angeles-based hospital.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Doctor Who actress Tanya Fear’s cousin says ‘LAPD did not tell family she’d been found’ with parents left in the dark

FAMILY members of actress Tanya Fear say police didn't tell them she'd been found alive and safe on Monday, several days after she was reported missing. The British actress, 31, who moved to LA to advance her career, vanished last Thursday after leaving her apartment in the Hollywood Bowl area without her cell phone or purse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Comedian Kate Quigley Breaks Silence After OD Deaths of Friends

Kate Quigley has come out the other side of a scary overdose incident that claimed 3 of her friends' lives -- and the first thing she's doing as she continues to recover ... honoring them. The comedian -- who was one of 4 people who apparently ingested a bad batch...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Kate Quigley Admitted She 'Microdoses Shrooms' Daily, Three Days Before She Allegedly Overdosing On Fentanyl Laced-Cocaine That Killed Comedian Friend Fuquan Johnson

Comedian Kate Quigley — who recently survived an alleged overdose incident that reportedly led to the death of her friend Fuquan Johnson — opened up about her drug-taking habit in a podcast interview just three days before she was rushed to the hospital. In the Uncle Joey's Joint podcast interview...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Three People, Including Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli, Were Found Dead in Los Angeles

Three people were found dead at an apartment in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, per Daily Mail. Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli, comedians closely associated with the Ha Ha Comedy Club, were pronounced dead by the police. Their friend, Kate Quigley, is currently in the hospital. The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation. Here's what you should know about what happened.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Enrico Colangeli Identified as Second Comedian Dead in LA Overdose Incident

Comedian Enrico Colangeli has been identified as one of the three people who died at a house party in Los Angeles over the weekend. Colangeli, 39, was found dead by police on Saturday inside of an apartment in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Venice Beach after suffering a suspected drug overdose. His passing was confirmed in a post by the Ha Ha Comedy Club, where he frequently performed, mourning the tragic loss.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Doctor Who Actress Tanya Fear Has Been Found

British actress Tanya Fear, known for her role in the 2018 Doctor Who episode "Arachnids in the UK," has been found after being reported missing in Los Angeles. CBS News reports having had the news confirmed by a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. Initial reports stated that Fear, 31, had last seen near The Hollywood Bowl on September 9th. She hadn't contacted friends or family in three days, though newer reports said she had been spotted at the Trader Joe's on Santa Monica Boulevard on September 12th. The Los Angeles Police Department filed a missing person report for Fear on September 9th. Fear's friends and family then set up the @FindTanyaFear Twitter account dedicated to locating her and encouraged others to tweet with the hashtag #FindTanyaFear, sharing any information they had regarding her whereabouts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
talesbuzz.com

Fuquan Johnson dead, Kate Quigley hospitalized following drug overdose

A batch of fentanyl-laced cocaine killed a comedian and two others, and left the ex-girlfriend of Darius Rucker in a Los Angeles hospital, a report said. Fuquan Johnson, writer for “Comedy Parlour Live,” died after overdosing at a Venice home Friday night, according to TMZ. Two other victims were pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet said.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy