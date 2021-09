CLEVELAND, Ohio – We know at least one act will be taking part in the festivities leading up to the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony next month in Cleveland. Members of The Go-Go’s – Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock and Kathy Valentine – will take part in a book signing and fan Q&A event at the Rock Hall on Oct. 28. The museum has yet to announce specific details for the event. However, a publicist for Schock, who is set to release her book “Made In Hollywood: All Access with The Go-Go’s” on Oct. 26, confirmed it is happening.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO