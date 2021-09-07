Petzl Swift RL head torch review: a bewilderingly bright head lamp with a sprinkle of extra smarts

My husband has never met a pillow he’s genuinely liked. That may be an overstatement, but for the past decade, it’s rung true. Down is too dense and prickly, memory foam is meh, cotton turns into a pancake too quickly and many down alternatives are suffocating puffballs if you sleep on your stomach in the middle of the night. But, after hearing how Purple promises to be a different kind of pillow—one specially engineered for the Goldilocks among us—we decided to try out its bestseller and a newcomer, and see if they could replace our go-to down alternative numbers. Spoiler: They have—and my husband finally concedes he’s found his perfect pillow—but which one is the absolute best? Well, we’re divided.
Comments / 0