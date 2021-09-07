CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Cove, NY

Glen Cove Police Department left severely flooded from Ida's aftermath

By News 12 Staff
 8 days ago

News 12 has learned the Glen Cove City Police Department was completely flooded from Ida’s aftermath.

More than 8 feet of floodwater entered the basement and came up the stairs to the main desk area.

During the storm, radio communication was lost, telephone communications were down, and the power back-up systems failed.

The severe flooding caused extensive damage to the basement, which will require additional remediation and cleanup.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

