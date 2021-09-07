Glen Cove Police Department left severely flooded from Ida's aftermath
News 12 has learned the Glen Cove City Police Department was completely flooded from Ida’s aftermath.
More than 8 feet of floodwater entered the basement and came up the stairs to the main desk area.
During the storm, radio communication was lost, telephone communications were down, and the power back-up systems failed.
The severe flooding caused extensive damage to the basement, which will require additional remediation and cleanup.
