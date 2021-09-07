CARSTAR Liss Auto Body In Indiana Tees It Up To Raise Nearly $30,000 For Make-A-Wish Foundation Of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana

Cory and Charlotte Liss Honored at Make-A-Wish Gala in Indianapolis for Fundraising Efforts. September 07, 2021 // Franchising.com // CROWN POINT, IN - The annual 2021 CARSTAR Liss Auto Body Make-A-Wish golf outing at White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point, IN, was a resounding success once again, although this year’s event took a slightly different path to raising nearly $30,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana and two local children.