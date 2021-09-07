CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

CARSTAR Liss Auto Body In Indiana Tees It Up To Raise Nearly $30,000 For Make-A-Wish Foundation Of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana

By CARSTAR Auto Body Repair Experts
franchising.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCory and Charlotte Liss Honored at Make-A-Wish Gala in Indianapolis for Fundraising Efforts. September 07, 2021 // Franchising.com // CROWN POINT, IN - The annual 2021 CARSTAR Liss Auto Body Make-A-Wish golf outing at White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point, IN, was a resounding success once again, although this year’s event took a slightly different path to raising nearly $30,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana and two local children.

www.franchising.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

PARIS (AP) — France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Society
State
Ohio State
City
Schererville, IN
State
Kentucky State
City
Highland, IN
City
Crown Point, IN
NBC News

SpaceX makes history with first all-civilian spaceflight

SpaceX has made history. Again. The spaceflight company founded by the billionaire Elon Musk launched four private passengers into orbit Wednesday on the first mission to space with an all-civilian crew. A reusable Falcon 9 rocket carrying Jared Isaacman, a 38-year-old tech entrepreneur, Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old geoscientist, Chris Sembroski,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Michael Jordan
CNN

Takeaways from the Senate hearing on the FBI's failures to investigate gymnasts' charges against Nassar

(CNN) — A Senate hearing Wednesday gave several acclaimed gymnasts who were abused by Larry Nassar a powerful platform to call out the system that failed them. Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman focused on how the FBI botched its investigation into allegations against Nassar and the intimidation that came from the sport's governing bodies.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy